Masterchef SA is in full swing and viewers of the show have already chosen their favourite contestants to back until the end

One of the first challenges required the chefs to create a starter using rooibos as the key ingredient in their dish

Viewers were stressing out about the rooibos dish so much that they took to social media to share their hilarious reactions

Mzansi's favourite cooking show is back with a new season. Masterchef SA aired just last night and fans of the show already have an idea of who they want to win. The first challenge left viewers feeling just as stressed out as the contestants on the show.

‘Masterchef SA’ has aired the first episode of the new season and viewers are already invested. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Masterchef SA wasted no time in dishing out some pretty tricky challenges. The contestants were given the task of making a starter using rooibos and the viewers seemed more stressed about it than the people cooking on the show.

Fans took to Twitter to share how they would have reacted if they had been in the Masterchef kitchen and were told to cook using rooibos.

@CvuJepCawe wrote:

"The chit-chat that judges do during a challenge would drive me crazy. Please go ask someone else these questions. I need to make a starter with Freshpack."

@foyinog said:

" 'I made my own ricotta' - how the hell do you guys just make cheese?"

@foyinog tweeted:

"Once again, if you asked me to put rooibos in a starter, I’d sit down and start crying a bit, shem."

@lisakhat said:

"Making a starter dish with Rooibos???? I don’t know what I’d make."

The South African reports that Season 4 of Masterchef SA has decided to go green. The pantry is completely packaging-free, cutting down on unnecessary plastic waste.

