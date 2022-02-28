Last night's couple on the Moja Love reality show You Promised To Marry Me has evoked a few comical responses from viewers

The couple that came seeking help in finally tying the knot told the host, Moshe Ndiki, that they have been together for four decades

Social media users have come together to share their thoughts and opinions about the couple from the most recent episode

You Promised To Marry Me never fails to leave viewers feeling fully entertained. The most recent episode left Moja Love fans feeling the spirit of love. One thing that peeps can't seem to get over is how long the couple has been together.

‘You Promised To Marry Me’ leaves fans laughing as they react to some moments from the episode. Image: @moshendiki and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This Sunday's episode of You Promised To Marry left viewers with two different kinds of emotions. The first half was feeling all of the love, while the other half was giggling.

Many took to Twitter to share their reactions to the episode as they watched in real-time. The tweeps came up with some pretty hilarious commentary.

@TikiBoy_SA said:

"Kanti what more does Promise want, Tshepo has already committed himself to her most."

@rabu2dp wrote:

"Guys I have a problem with older people who stay together and are not married how are they introduce themselves to other people are they introducing each other as boy and girlfriends? #40year_OF_dating it should be a crime."

@MrPretty14 tweeted:

"Groom looks like he's fresh from a tavern."

@Zamathole14 said:

"They paid half lobola.. She just needs to be patient coz clearly the guy uyazama."

Viewers are really enjoying You Promised To Marry Me, even though The South African reported that many were upset about the show replacing Uyajola9/9. Viewers were distraught about not being given a warning.

