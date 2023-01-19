A luxury hotel located in Khayelitsha attracted a lot of potential customers on social media looking to escape

The pictures of the township establishment were posted on Twitter, showing the fancy exterior and interior

Mzansi people applauded the owner for starting the business ekasi but many worried about the rife crime

A Twitter page promoting businesses operating in townships posted images of a hotel situated in the heart of Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The post about The Spade Hotel got over 150K views with tweeps enquiring about their offerings.

Twitter users praised the owner for building a four-star establishment that is accessible to everyone and will contribute to the economy and job creation at the same time.

Although the hotel looked inviting, some people raised concerns in the thread about the safety in the notorious township known for its crime.

Twitter comments raising concerns about the crime in Khayelitsha

@vinnynkwana said:

"My only concern about the area is that crime as well as the Mafia that expect businesses to pay a protection fee."

@thobekiletoh posted:

"This one has its own target market, how did the owner build a hotel in a high crime area?"

@SibekoBonganiz wrote:

"Crime is the chief concern when the name Khayelitsha is brought to attention. Hopefully, they'll beef up security within the precinct of the hotel in order to ease the fear of crime."

@OrapelengMot asked:

"The owner is probably a thug himself. How will the tourist get there without being robbed along the road?"

@mbatha_charlie stated:

"I guess this is what we need in our kasis. Transformation has to take place in our kasis maybe the crime also will elevate to be like your surroundings daily. South Africa as a whole is a high crime zone."

More reactions on The Spade Hotel

@29December19891 commented:

"So beautiful, they are doing good to grow the economy."

@_ru_ru_s_ added:

"Not a single tree or plant in sight."

@kumkan_manqoba mentioned:

"Thank you for this post. I am going to try it."

