An older man survived a python attack after it broke into his house and found him minding his own business.

He told how he wrestled with it and luckily won the fight but was glad it didn't get his grandchild.

Netizens were glad he was not harmed and said that python owners should get licenses.

A man survived a python attack after it crawled into a window and attacked him. Image… Rob Byrne/ Facebook and Willem Van Zyl/ Getty Images

A man thanked his lucky stars after surviving a horrific encounter with a python.

The mandala had to fight the snake off him as it tried him and nearly squeezed him to death. He used his post to warn reptile owners to keep an eye on their slithery mates.

Man attacked by python in his home.

Rob Byrne posted his terrifying tale in a Facebook group called Rob's Hampshire Pub Walks. He recalls how the python attacked him. He shared how he was hanging around in his house when he encountered a massive python. The snake attacked him out of nowhere, and a battle for his life ensued. His instincts kicked in, and as it tried to bite him and wrap themselves around him to squeeze him to death. He luckily slipped out of its grasp.

We don't know whether it was sheer luck or skill, but we do know that he fought the python off, and it managed to escape. He reflected that although he was high on adrenaline and for a moment it was exciting to think that he wrestled a python and won, he was glad it did not attack his granddaughter, as the outcome may have been entirely different. Read the story on this link here.

Friends were relieved that he was not bitten and squeezed

Netizens commented on his post and was glad that he was okay.

Alisa Burkimsher said:

“Oh gosh, that’s absolutely terrifying. There was a story a year or so about an escaped snake that has not been found yet. Pythons are clearly not suitable as pets.”

Chezz Ramona Wyatt added:

“Oh my, that’s terrifying! Glad to see you’re okay now.”

Leah Louise Williams commented:

“I keep reticulated pythons, and I agree that licenses are needed. WE rescued ours.”

James MacDonald wrote:

“Stumbled upon this post in another group and realised it was you. I would hve been terrified but I’m glad nobody was harmed.”

Ian Murfin was relieved.

“I’m glad you’re okay, Rob.”

Man wrestles 19-foot python and survives

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man wrestled a 19-foot python and lived to tell the tale.

The gent and his companions were hunting when they came across the snake. It immediately attacked the guy, and had it not been for his friends, he would have been a goner.

