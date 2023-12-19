A woman shared her experience of waiting for over seven hours with her mother at a popular hair salon, Moses Hair Salon in Soweto

Upon arrival, the women were met with a long line extending beyond the entrance into the street

The TikTok community was defeated by the waiting time, suggesting that the owners of the salon implement a booking system

A woman spent several hours waiting outside Moses Hair Salon to get styled. Images: @siiviwe

Source: TikTok

Taking to her TikTok account, @siiwe__ shared her experience at one of the popular beauty outlets in Soweto, Moses Hair Salon.

A super patient @siiwe__ accompanied her mother to have her hair done and they waited for over seven hours.

Why the long wait?

In the video, she revealed that they arrived at the salon at 11:30am and were only attended to at 7pm.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a series of TikTok videos, @siiwe__ documented the wait.

When they arrived, there was already a queue outside the salon and they were number 44. While waiting, they even grabbed some lunch.

When asked in the comment section why they didn't just go home, she replied:

"I couldn’t turn back coz of the distance."

Was the wait worth it?

@siiwe__ further revealed the end product in another clip. She showed off her mother's stunning hairstyle that they waited for for hours and hours.

Mzansi reacted to the waiting time.

@MissLittleFalls said:

"My patience could never. My hairstyle would even last 4 hours 2 min and 3 seconds anyway, it could never be worth it."

@Mama Sibusiso o montle commented:

"So this salon, but need to pack a lunchbox and snacks... and wake up @4am."

@Chantelle shared:

"Trust me, I know exactly this feeling, but his work is beautiful."

@Tshweukoto said:

"Can never be me."

@MissN commented:

"I live in the area, should start charging to go queue."

African TikTok influencer flies to SA to get hair done

In another story, Briefly News reported that an African TikTok influencer, @itscheymuv, travelled to Johannesburg, South Africa, to get her hair done by a hair colourist with a magic touch.

@itscheymuv's viral video takes us on a mesmerising journey of hair transformation. We see her arrive at the salon with apprehension, her locks visibly affected by past colouring adventures. But the mood shifts when the hair colourist, a maestro with a seemingly magic touch, gets to work.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News