Mpumalanga’s Acting Provincial Commissioner deployed an extra 100 SAPS members to Pienaar near Mbombea

Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi’s move follows the recent spate of violence that has engulfed that community

Residents welcomed the additional police presence; however, they wondered how long it would last

Mpumalanga’s Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, deployed additional officers to Pienaar, a move that Safety MEC Jackie Macie welcomed. Images: DCSSL/Supplied.

Residents of Pienaar near Mbombela said they were pleased to see a heavy police presence in the area; however, they wondered how long it would last.

Additional SAPS members deployed to Pienaar

Their comments came after Mpumalanga’s Acting Provincial Commissioner deployed an extra 100 SAPS members to the township following a spate of violent crimes in that area. Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi said the Task Team for Special Operation Shanela, which commenced its patrols on 18 July 2024, would focus on targeted areas to stabilise the township. Mkhwanazi said that in light of the recent discoveries, the SAPS members must also patrol graveyards, especially at night.

Mpumalanga's Safety MEC welcomes reinforcements

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison has welcomed the deployment of additional forces. Jackie Macie, however, warned the officers to be vigilant and not fall victim to criminals:

“This gives our communities hope. We applaud the decisive leadership of SAPS in the province. We should confront criminality from all fronts.”

Over the past two months (June and July 2024), gruesome attacks reportedly took place in the Mpumalanga township, including the killing of two children, Junior Mabandla and Peaceful Khoza, who were both found in shallow graves.

Pienaar community shares its views

Residents of the township and surrounding areas shared their thoughts with Briefly News about the recent influx of SAPS personnel there.

Busi M said:

"I work in that community, so it's nice to see so many officers, some on motorbikes, too. I hope it lasts."

Minah M added:

'There's definitely heavy police now; it's even reduced incidents in neighbouring townships like Lekazi. It must stay like this"

Elton Ngwenya explained:

"The extra police are helping a lot. We can now walk freely [because] it's quiet. Even muggings have stopped."

Pam T pointed out:

"I haven't seen any difference or any more police officers, but it is very quiet, so something has changed...But Pienaar is like that, something sparks off, then there's a lot of violence and then it goes quiet."

Briefly News reported that the case against the three people allegedly linked to the killing of Bonisiwe Mabuza was postponed to 14 August 2024.

Mpumalanga police found Mabuza in a shallow grave in Pienaar, near Mbombela, a week after she went missing.

The KaNyamazane Periodical court remanded Tshepo Madonsela and Mbuyiseni Sikhiti in custody while Petunia Mhlanga was granted R500 bail.

