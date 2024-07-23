Law enforcement agencies seized assets worth R52 million from 22 senior Mpumalanga government officials and service providers

The operation grabbed numerous assets in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West, and Western Cape, including 29 properties, 31 vehicles, and a boat trailer

Netizens applauded the three agencies involved and called for similar action to be taken in other provinces

South Africans applaud the seizure of assets worth R52 million from government officials and service providers linked to COVID-19 corruption. Images: Getty Images/Stock Image and SIU/Supplied.

South Africans applauded the law enforcement authorities who descended on 34 locations to seize assets worth over R52 million from 22 senior Mpumalanga government officials and service providers.

Raid targets 29 properties in four provinces

The seizures, which were conducted on 23 July 2024, were part of a joint operation by the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), the Special Investigating Unit (@RSASIU), and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

According to a joint statement by the three agencies, officials from the Department of Public Works and service providers were accused of being part of a corrupt network during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government employees reportedly received kickbacks from the suppliers awarded personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts. In addition, the service providers allegedly failed to deliver their contracted services.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyango said the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela issued a preservation court order that allowed the entities to seize various assets in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West, and Western Cape, which included 29 properties, 31 vehicles, and a boat trailer.

Mzansi commends the SIU

Scores of social media users were pleased with the SIU’s actions and called for similar probes in other provinces.

@hunchosnipes said:

“You lot are cooking. I need this every two weeks or even monthly”

@MgmCommunity added:

“Well done, folks, keep at it.”

@Mac_Miles_85 commented:

“Break their hearts, please.”

@SthembisoD39724 thought:

“Gauteng and KZN its still coming I guess because Covid corruption was all over.”

@RayMaboya pointed out:

“R52m for an over R200bn theft is a drop in the ocean really.”

