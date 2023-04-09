Who is Lindsay Lohan's sister Ashley Kaufmann? Details into her personal life

Lindsay Lohan has been making headlines for years with her acting career, personal life, and legal troubles. The announcement of her father's secret daughter, Ashley Kaufmann, brought even more attention to the Lohan family. Who is Ashley Kaufmann, and what is her story?

Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service

Source: Getty Images

Being the half-sister of a Hollywood A-lister is overwhelming, but it has been even more intense for Ashley Kaufmann. Her life has been scrutinised since her father's revelation, and she has struggled to maintain a private life. With so much interest in her story, Ashley remains an enigma to the public, leaving everyone wondering who she is.

Ashley Kaufmann's profile summary

Full name Ashley Kaufmann Gender Female Date of birth 30 June 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Florence, Montana, United States Current residence Houston, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kristi Horn Kaufmann Father Michael Lohan Siblings 6 Relationship status Unmarried

Ashley Kaufmann's biography

Ashley Kaufmann, born and raised in Montana, United States, is the half-sister of Lindsay Lohan. Ashley Kaufmann's parents are Michael Lohan, a former Wall Street trader turned media personality, and Kristi Horn, a massage therapist. Her stepfather is Daryl Kaufmann, a real estate agent.

Michael and Kristi had an affair in the 90s but were never married. Kristi later got pregnant with Ashley and only found out that Michael was her father after a paternity test in 2005. Michael initially denied being the baby's father, but after the paternity test, a Montana court ordered him to be added to Ashley's birth certificate.

Ashley Kaufmann's age

Ashley Kaufman is 28 years; she was born on 30 June 1995. She is of Caucasian ethnicity, holds American citizenship, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Ashley Kaufmann's sister, Lindsay Lohan, visits The Drew Barrymore Show at CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. (Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Ashley Kaufmann's siblings

Ashley Kaufmann has multiple half-siblings from her mother and biological father. Her maternal half-siblings are unknown, but she has at least six paternal half-siblings from her dad's various marriages, including Lindsay, Aliana, Michael Jr, Dakota, Landon, and Logan Lohan.

Michael Lohan's daughter is not close to any of them due to her father's denial of paternity for a long time and some of his comments insinuating that she was only interested in meeting her famous siblings.

This caused her siblings to view her as someone trying to exploit their fame to get ahead in the entertainment industry, and they had no interest in building a connection with her.

Career

At 16, Ashley Kaufmann launched her career in pop music and recorded tracks at the Stereo Live Studio in Houston. Her debut album, AshleyA, featured her first single, Play with the Boys, which Paul Couture produced.

One year later, in November 2012, Ashley appeared on NBC's The Goddard Show alongside her mother, Kristi, revealing that Michael Lohan was her biological father. Michael later joined them on the show and met Ashley for the first time.

Ashley Kaufmann's surgery

In 2013, Ashley Kaufmann, Lindsay Lohan's half-sister, underwent a $25,000 plastic surgery to resemble her sister. She later appeared on the cover of InTouch Magazine in September of that year, claiming that she was a more responsible person than Lindsay.

Ashley's biological father accused her mother of masterminding the surgery and using Ashley to gain media attention. Ashley faced criticism for her interview and eventually apologised on live TV for allowing the media to exploit her.

Actress Lindsay Lohan (2ndL) and sister Ali Lohan (2ndR) at the LOVE x Balmain Xmas Party at The Ivy Market Grill. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lindsay Lohan?

Lindsay Dee Lohan is an American actress and singer born in New York City and raised on Long Island. Ford Models signed her when she was only three, and at 10, she appeared on the TV soap opera Another World.

The Parent Trap shot her into the limelight, and she has been featured in other TV shows and movies like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Get a Clue, and Freaky Friday.

Does Lindsay Lohan have siblings?

Lindsay has three siblings, Michael Jr, Aliana, and Dakota, also called Coady. She also has three younger half-siblings from her father's other relationships; two half-brothers, Landon, born in 2013, and Logan, born in 2014, and a half-sister named Ashley Horn or Ashley Kaufmann.

From family drama to mystery, Ashley Kaufmann's life has been a rollercoaster ride. As the daughter of Lindsay Lohan's dad, she grabbed the headlines, but now, she has vanished from the public eye. Where is Ashley now, and what is she up to? The world can only wonder.

