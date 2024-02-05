A 21-year-old woman celebrated her first year at the University of Cape Town, saying God's timing is perfect

She shared a TikTok video that captured some of her lovely moments at the institution

The online community reacted to the clip, with many congratulating and encouraging her

A woman celebrated her first year at university at the age of 21. She said God's timing is perfect.

@mvuleni.mlambo took to her TikTok account and posted a video of some of her moments at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

In the clip, she walks around the university's upper campus, showing all the exciting places, such as the UCT store, cafeteria, and plaza.

"A 1st year at age 21 , God's timing is perfect timing ♥️"

Woman starts university at 21

Watch the inspiring TikTok clip below:

The video got over 21k likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages, sharing their own similar stories and encouraging her not to give up.

@King_LaSavage shared:

"Bro, I started my uni first year at the age of 26 and today I am a graduate, still pushing❤. Focus on securing the bag and you gonna be ncaaa."

@ndumisomhlongo said:

"Dreams delayed are not dreams denied."

@The Real Thumbelina shared a similar story:

"I was 21 too, darling, and now I'm 27 years old with honours, and going to do master's next year...so don't worry...God's timing is perfect."

@MaDumakude❤️ gave words of encouragement:

"Me too, a first-year second semester at the age of 21❤, word of advice, the sky isn't the limit, it is the baseline"

@nokwandaaaaaa.m relates

"Same."

@Boitumelo Ntisa shared an inspiring story:

"Took 3 gap years, started varsity at 21, and took 6 years to finish a 4 year degree. I’m about to start my PhD journey this year dreams delayed, not denied,"

A woman starts university at the age of 27

In another story, Briefly News reported about a courageous woman who decided to go to university at 27.

Rialivhuwa Tertia took the inspiring Facebook page #IAmStaying to share her story. Explaining how she had not done any learning-based work in over six years, deciding to take on a university degree was daunting. However, she did it, and nothing stopped her.

