A 21-year-old has been arrested for kidnapping a two-week-old baby from her mother's home on 4 May 2025

The young woman confessed that she stole the baby to prevent her boyfriend from leaving her

South Africans were relieved that the baby was safe, but also disappointed with the young girl's conduct

RUSA officers arrested a 21-year-old for kidnapping a two-week-old baby after befriending her mother. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

KWAZULU-NATAL – A mother’s desperate search for her two-week-old daughter, who was kidnapped, has had a happy ending.

Bongiwe Sindani was reunited with Owami Lonathando Sindani, who was kidnapped on Sunday, 4 May.

The two-week-old was taken by a 21-year-old who befriended Bongiwe at a local clinic on Thursday, 24 April 2025.

Owami recovered by Reaction United South Africa

The two-week-old was found on Monday, 5 May 2025, by members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), who were contacted by the baby’s mother.

RUSA investigated numerous tip-offs and followed up leads from across the country before they narrowed down the baby’s location to the Chesterville area in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

After constant surveillance, RUSA officers eventually spotted a woman acting suspiciously near the Pavilion shopping centre with a newborn baby. It was then established that the baby was Owami. The woman was arrested and had to be removed from the scene after an angry mob threatened to kill her.

She confessed that she kidnapped the baby after she lost her baby and needed a child so that her boyfriend wouldn’t leave her. She also told officers that she could only give the baby water. The boyfriend eventually arrived on the scene, and after telling RUSA officers that he did not know about the kidnapping, he dumped the 21-year-old and left.

21-year-old stole baby from her home

RUSA officers also heard that the 21-year-old befriended Bongiwe to steal her baby. She made friends with her at a clinic and then visited her at her home in Nsimbini.

When Bongiwe went to throw out a bucket of water, the 21-year-old stole the baby and a cellphone. She then went to her boyfriend to convince him that she had given birth to a baby girl.

You can watch the video of her arrest below.

South Africans disappointed in the youngster’s conduct

While social media users praised RUSA for finding the baby, they also weighed in on the conduct of the 21-year-old.

Rue Ndlovukazi Gatsheni said:

“I wish our girl children could listen to us and take education seriously, so they get employed and not rely on a man for upkeep. Then end up doing these crazy things just to keep a man.”

Teddybear Ngalwana stated:

“Thank you, RUSA, for always fixing this country. I hope the young lady gets the help she needs.”

Shandu Muk added:

“Born in 2004 and already doing stuff like this is crazy. Too young to be committing a crime just to keep a boyfriend.”

Nontuthuko Ndlovu said:

“She looks so young. She went through with this just to please/be accepted by a boy. She's ruined her life. She couldn't even feed the poor baby proper food.”

Jacqueline Ann Dupraj asked:

“And if her boyfriend dumped her, was she going to abandon that child while a mother yearned for her barely month-old baby? I hope she is severely punished, and an example will be set. To separate a mother from her newborn baby and feed that baby water is neglect, and all that to be accepted by a boy. Wake up and smell the coffee; he was going to leave you anyway. Thank God the little one is reunited with her mother.”

Nosipho Marvelous said:

“21? So young to be a kidnapper. She deserves to rot in jail.”

Flora Make Lindie added:

“But she is too young, why is she so desperate just to impress a boyfriend. Losing your baby is not the end of your journey, and it happens unexpectedly. I have been there. It’s not easy, but as time passes, you heal.”

