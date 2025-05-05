A local woman shared a hilarious kitchen hack for defrosting chicken, which got many people talking

The Capetonian showed her 2kg chicken packs enjoying a warm day in the city, while defrosting, for easy cooking

Social media users were in stitches, saying they'd never seen the trick before, and cracking jokes about how it wouldn't work where they lived

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A local woman hung her chicken on the clothesline to defrost its ice. Image: @tazz_parker

Source: TikTok

One Cape Town lady had people laughing online after she posted her out-of-the-box method of defrosting poultry in the sun.

The woman, TikTok user @tazz_parker_, shared her clip on the app, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were entertained and shared hilarious comments.

The chicken defrosting hack

The TikTok shows two big packs of frozen chicken hanging on a washing line, like clothes on laundry day. They're tied up, hanging by their plastic handles with three clothes pegs each, and catching some heat in the sun.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman filming casually says she's using the sunny weather to defrost the chicken while walking closer to the hanging packs, showing a low-budget brilliance with a touch of comedy gold.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates the chicken hack

Social media users flooded the comment section, entertained, and cracked jokes. Many said they were going to try the hack, impressed by how creative locals were. Some warned their dogs or the nyaope boys would've claimed those packs before they were halfway defrosted. Others, however, warned that keeping the chicken in the sun for long may lead to food poisoning and hospitalisation.

Mzansi peeps promised to try the lady's simple way to defrost chicken. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

User @Wawa West 🇩🇪 said:

"Try to do that in Khayelitsha 😂😂."

User @Slender asked:

"Don't you have nyaopes there? Here in Jozi, you can defrost it and someone somewhere will cook it😂."

User @DaddyAdrian™️warned:

"That’s the fastest way to make it go off. The correct way is to defrost it in the fridge overnight so that the bacteria don’t get a chance to flourish and multiply."

User @Detergents_R'us Cape Town said:

"I'd forget it there😂."

User @Cats74 commented:

"That would never be safe on a washing line hanging to defrost. People do online shopping nowadays.🤣1 min it's there, and next min it's gone🤣."

User @jason_willemse added:

"'As someone who had Technology as a main module, don’t remember lekker, but that’s not a good idea, hey.

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town

After winning R13m PowerBall Plus 1 jackpot, a pensioner from Grassy Park, near Cape Town, said she was going to invest it and donate some of it to charity.

A woman who has lived in some of the Mother City's townships advised those who could afford to move out of ekasi to do so, calling the environment toxic, sparking a huge online debate.

A stuntman wowed beachgoers in Cape Town's Camps Bay when he confidently walked on a thin wire, creating the illusion that he was floating and walking in the air.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News