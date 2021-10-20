Minnie Dlamini Jones Hints at Wanting a Little Girl: “Would Be Epic”

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini has been serving mom goals on social media ever since the arrival of her bundle of joy Netha

Minnie has made juggling a budding career, marriage and being a devoted mother look like a piece of cake

In her latest post, the celeb suggested that she might just be ready to add a mini Minnie to the mix

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been absolutely nailing mom life. The celeb makes motherhood look so blissful on timelines. While posing for her latest mom-fluencer gig, Minnie threw out her desire to have a daughter.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has suggested that she might just be ready for baby no.2. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

In November last year, Minnie became a mother for the first time after giving birth to her son Nethat Makhosini Jones, reports IOL. The proud mom announced the birth of her baby with a cute photo of his tiny little fingers.

This year, just a few weeks shy of Netha's first birthday, Dlamini-Jones hinted at wanting a daughter to complete their family of three. In a post advertising mommy-daughter sandals, Minnie wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Ok but a baby girl would be epic!!!!! Just saying lol."

Followers agreed that having a little girl would not be the worst idea for Minnie.

@zizotshwete wrote:

"Aunties and nieces even here for all the cuteness!"

@positivegp encouraged her, saying:

"I’m ready for my next Mzukulu ❤️❤️❤️"

Minnie Dlamini returns to Mzansi’s screens: “I’m finally back to acting”

Briefly News reported Minnie Dlamini Jones has been taking a break from her acting gigs to deal with some personal issues and focus on being a momma and a wife. The widely adored talent has made it public that is returning to screens in a new chick flick.

Minnie has been on a high trajectory in the past week, making several exciting announcements on her social media. The first is that her movie, Goodbye Gogo, is now streaming on Showmax.

Dlamini-Jones played the important roles of writer and executive producer in making her film a possibility, reports The South African.

Just when fans thought that was all, ZAlebs reports that Minnie announced that she will be making a return to acting.

In a glowing selfie post, the actress made it known that she is currently filming an unnamed chick flick. Her post read:

"Been working really long hours rehearsing, wardrobe, character development!!!! I’m FINALLY back to acting!!! I’m working on such a fun film with incredible women."

Source: Briefly.co.za