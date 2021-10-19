Minnie Dlamini-Jones bagged an incredible feature in an amazing visual art book that features 32 incredible Mzansi citizens

The book is called In Good Company and it has been made to help raise funds for the Reach For A Dream Foundation while celebrating some incredible people

Minnie’s undeniable determination is what got her a spot in this stunning book by artist Marc-Gregory

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The cat is out of the bag! Minnie Dlamini-Jones got to be part of an amazing book called In Good Company, helping raise funds for the Reach For A Dream Foundation.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones is featured in a new book titled 'In Good Company', which has just been released in aid of the Reach For A Dream Foundation. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The stunning visual art book features 32 incredible Mzansi citizens who have achieved greatness in their own right, reported TimesLIVE. Featuring Minnie was a no-brainer.

Speaking about what this means to her, Minnie explained how being menyioned alongside these other incredible human beings is an absolute honour. The most important thing about all of this is that Minnie gets to help a charity, something she will always put her hand up to do.

“What excites more than the industry nod of being in the book is the fact that this is for a great cause. We're supporting the Reach For A Dream Foundation and that for me is really important,” Minnie said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Visual artist Marc-Gregory explained that Minnie’s drive is what inspired this feature. She “never sees a setback as a bad experience” and her independence has inspired so many. Using rain in the feature is Marc’s way of showing that Minnie never lets a storm stop her.

Minnie took on a male-dominated industry (sports presenting) and now reigns over it in Mzansi. Minnie totally deserves this jaw-dropping feature.

Minnie Dlamini shares snaps of herself on set of a chick flick she's filming

Minnie Dlamini is taking her acting career very seriously. The star took to social media to share snaps of herself on set of a movie she's currently filming, reported Briefly News.

According to her latest social media posts, the stunner is working on a chick flick with other Mzansi actresses. For the past few days, Minnie has been sharing pics of herself on set.

Taking to Instagram stories, Minnie posted a snap of herself reading her script. According to ZAlebs, the stunner, who is hitched to Quinton Jones, captioned her post:

"It’s my first day on set and I’m so nervous."

Source: Briefly.co.za