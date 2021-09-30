Minnie Dlamini Shares Snaps of Herself on Set of a Chick Flick She's Filming

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has shared snaps of herself on set of a new movie she is part of the cast of

Minnie, who is married to Quinton Jones, has been posting pics of herself with her cast-mates for the past few days

The star, who is known for her TV presenting skills, said she was nervous during her first day on set of the chick flick she's filming

Minnie Dlamini is taking her acting career very seriously. The star took to social media to share snaps of herself on set of a movie she's currently filming.

Minnie Dlamini is working on a new movie. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

According to her latest social media posts, the stunner is working on a chick flick with other Mzansi actresses. For the past few days, Minnie has been sharing pics of herself on set.

Taking to Instagram stories, Minnie posted a snap of herself reading her script. According to ZAlebs, the stunner who is hitched to Quinton Jones, captioned her post:

"It’s my first day on set and I’m so nervous."

She also shared another pic of herself with actress and comedian Tumi Morake. She captioned it:

"Girls with cuts!!! PS. @tumi_morake & I should NEVER be in scenes together @honeymoonmovie."

Many Mzansi tweeps are used to Minnie presenting in front of the camera but the star is ready to show Mzansi that there's more to her than just presenting.

Keke Mphuthi teases Minnie Dlamini's new production 'Goodbye Gogo'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Keke Mphuthi took to social media recently to share a teaser of an upcoming show she is part of the cast of. Goodbye Gogo, a production by Minnie Dlamini and her hubby Quinton Jones' company Beautiful Day Productions, which premiered on Showmax this September.

According to Keke, veteran actress Jones Mtshali is also part of the cast of the new show. The stunner shared on Instagram that she is honoured to act alongside Mam' Mtshali.

"So proud of being apart of this amazing, talented cast. I got to work with veteran actress mam’ @mtshalijones ,(definitely a highlight for me ?????????) the gorgeous @hope_mbhele, @danicadelareyjones , @zinzi_n_ & @zinhle._z are great co-workers n so talented."

Keke also thanked Minnie and her hubby for trusting her to play a leading role in the new production, according to OkMzansi.

