Actress Keke Mphuthi Teases Minnie Dlamini's New Production 'Goodbye Gogo'

Actress Keke Mphuti took to social media to post a teaser of Goodbye Gogo , a brand new Showmax show produced by Minnie Dlamini and her hubby's production company

Keke thanked Minnie and Quinton for giving her a leading role in the project that is expected to debut on Showmax this month of September

Veteran Mzansi actress Jones Mtshali is also part of the stellar cast of the show, according to Keke

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Actress Keke Mphuthi took to social media to share a teaser of an upcoming show she is part of the cast of. Goodbye Gogo, a production by Minnie Dlamini and her hubby Quinton Jones' company Beautiful Day Productions, is set to premiere on Showmax this September.

Actress Keke Mphuthi shared a teaser of Minnie Dlamini's new production, 'Goodbye Gogo'. Image: @kekemphuthi_official, @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

According to Keke, veteran actress Jones Mtshali is also part of the cast of the new show. The stunner shared on Instagram that she is honoured to act alongside Mam' Mtshali.

"So proud of being apart of this amazing, talented cast. I got to work with veteran actress mam’ @mtshalijones ,(definitely a highlight for me ?????????) the gorgeous @hope_mbhele, @danicadelareyjones , @zinzi_n_ & @zinhle._z are great co-workers n so talented."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Keke also thanked Minnie and her hubby for trusting her to play a leading role in the new production, according to OkMzansi.

'Uzalo' star Baby Cele buys herself a new whip

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uzalo actress Baby Cele has bought herself a brand new whip. The star, who portrays the role of Gabisile in the SABC 1 telenovela, spent her cash on the luxurious car recently.

The veteran thespian's eldest daughter Yolisa posted a snap of her mom receiving her set of new wheels from a car dealership. Yolisa shared the snap of her excited mom next to the car wrapped with a big red ribbon on her Instagram stories recently.

According to OkMzansi, Baby's new vehicle is a Ford SUV. Baby returned to Uzalo in August to continue playing her role of Gabisile. She left the show a few months back but her return has excited a lot of the viewers of the show.

She is one of the stars who left the show and had to be called back because of pressure from the viewers of the soapie. Khaya Dladla, aka GC, and TK Dlamini, aka Mastermind, also returned to Uzalo recently but only appeared on a few episodes.

Source: Briefly.co.za