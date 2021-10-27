Mr JazziQ Slammed for Being Rude to a Lady Dancing on Stage: "He's So Mean"

Mr JazziQ is in hot water with some of his fans who believe he was rude to a lady who jumped on stage and danced next to him

Some of the fans who slammed him believe the Amapiano producer and DJ should have handled the situation differently and at least smiled back at the young woman

JazziQ looked at the dancer some type of way and continued to do what he was paid for which is playing music for the crowd

Mr JazziQ has rubbed some of his fans up the wrong way for the way he behaved when one of his fans jumped on stage while he was DJing. The Amapiano producer and DJ looked at the fan some type of way and did not welcome her warmly on stage.

Mr JazziQ has been called out for being rude to a lady who jumped on stage to dance next to him. Image: @mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

The star was playing some yanos behind the DJ booth when the young lady jumped on stage and started dancing next to him. JazziQ was so cold towards her and didn't even smile when she was busy dancing next to him.

Some fans have shared that Mr JazziQ should have at least smiled at her and carried on with his set. The unimpressed peeps have taken to Twitter to call the DJ out after the video of the incident surfaced online.

Check out some of their comments below:

@FEESOD said:

"This is self sabotage. How can you be so unkind to people who make your livelihood?"

@BontleMS wrote:

"We know JazziQ would've acted differently if that girl looked anything like bo Thuli P, Mihlali etc..."

@_princess_felo commented:

"JazziQ wa lona he’s so mean bathong, I mean that was so unnecessary."

@Mellow_Radebe said:

"That JazziQ video... One thing I loved about Mpura was that he embraced literally everyone noma ngabe unjani, he never looked down on people."

Defending JazziQ, one peep @WhEmotion shared that the lady was disturbing the DJ while he was doing what he was hired for.

"JazziQ is not rude y’all expect celebrities to not be human and unfortunately they are. JazziQ is also doing his job and she is disturbing him. But that’s just my opinion."

