Thuli Phongolo Rubbishes Rumours She's Dating Mr JazziQ After Their Trending Pic

Thuli Phongolo has rubbished the rumours suggesting that she's dating Amapiano producer Mr JazziQ

The claims started circulating on social media after JazziQ posted a saucy snap of himself standing really close to Thuli P

Some tweeps accused the actress of jumping into a relationship with the yanos artists shortly after dumping Madumane

Thuli Phongolo has rubbished the claims that she's dating Mr JazziQ. The rumours started circulating on social media after the Amapiano producer posted a saucy snap of himself with the stunning actress.

The former Generations: The Legacy star has reiterated that she's not dating anyone at the moment. She was reacting to media reports about the alleged relationship.

Taking to Twitter, Thuli P denied that she's in a relationship. According to TshisaLIVE, she said:

"Thuli P is not dating anyone or 'with' anyone in anyway ... Lord let the truth be heard!"

Tweeps continued to spread the rumours that she's dating Mr JazziQ even after her post. Some replied to her tweet with the snap of herself and JazziQ while others said she's still dating DJ Maphorisa.

@Samkelo01086197 wrote:

"Who are you fooling Thuli? Siyifunda ivaliwe."

@zermeda87 said:

"Yes 'Thuli P' is not with anyone but 'Thulisile Phongolo' is with 'Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe' aka DJ Maphorisa."

@Bho_Sibandze commented:

"Not even Madumane?"

@Mthe7_Cindi wrote:

"I wonder what pushes her to inform us..."

@Prudence_Dee12 added:

"Wena o motho wa Maphorisa. As a country we already made peace with it & waiting for wedding bells."

Thuli Phongolo and Mr JazziQ's snap sparks dating rumours

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo and Mr JazziQ have sparked dating rumours after sharing a saucy snap online recently. The two stars were among the celebs who attended Riky Rick's private dinner recently.

The saucy snap taken at the event was posted on social media by the Amapiano producer and his fans speculated that he's now dating the actress and DJ. Both of them were dressed to the nines in the hot pic.

Mr JazziQ's fans took to his comment section on Instagram and hilariously suggested that he has knocked DJ Maphorisa out of his alleged relationship with Thuli P. Phori and Thuli sparked dating rumours recently after they shared mirror selfies around the same time.

The gorgeous DJ also took to Mr JazziQ's timeline to share her thoughts on the wild comments after the yanos artist shared the snap. mbo_mbonisi wrote:

"Madumane is out kanjalo nje (just like that)."

chelseanyandoro said:

"I thought she is Mma Madu... Yoh, lemme zip it."

