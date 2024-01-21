One young child met a tragic end because of a local fruit he ate, and the sad story left people moved

The little toddler in Limpopo did not make it after trying to eat a marula fruit, and the details touched netizens

The child's passing mortified online users, and people discussed the danger of the marula fruit

LIMPOPO - One child did not make it after eating a fruit at Kauletsi in Lephalale Limpopo. The little girl from Limpopo lost her life after eating a marula fruit.

A 4-year-old in Limpopo died after eating marula fruit. Image: AFP / Jouan / Rius

Source: Getty Images

Many people were touched by the death of the 4-year-old. Online users expressed their condolences on social media.

Child dies while eating fruit

A child from Limpopo was playing with others when she ate a marula fruit, according to SABC News. Sadly, the kid choked on it and was pronounced dead on arrival at Witpoort Hospital.

South Africa touched by child's death

Many people on social media were mortified. Online users commented with sweet messages for the little girl.

Tim Hassim said:

"Rip nana....my mother used to tell me not to eat marula when I was young."

Sello Bosiu commented:

"Kedi potata now marula what's going on ko Limpopo gante."

Tshepiso Nhlapo wrote:

"Even an adult can choke on lerula, is too slippery."

Thori Kekana added:

"They are nice, Mara. u have to be careful especially with toddlers."

Eddy Motsepe wished her well:

"Wa bona nou? Sterkte aan die familie."

Matsoso Mahoana Mofokeng was moved:

"Guys come on!! 4yrs kids in nowadays are passing."

