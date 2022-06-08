While foreigners might think animals roam freely in South Africa, living here , you know that it is not the truth

, TikTok user @joemama_711420 witnessed a dog chasing an ostrich up the road and was mind - blown

- The video had many people laughing over the fact that foreigners are going to see this and now think their thoughts are true

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lot of weird and wonderful things happen in our beautiful country, like an ostrich getting chased by a dog in a residential area. The people of Mzansi were just as confused as the man who took the video. Laughter was the only logical response to this situation.

TikTok user @joemama_711420 had his mind blown when he saw an ostrich being chased by a dog. Image: TikTok / @joemama_711420

Source: UGC

Many foreigners think people who live in South Africa have lions in their back garden and battle elephants at the local watering hole, LOL… not quite, however, we do have ostriches running up our streets.

TikTok user @joemama_711420 was the lucky man who got to witness the strange moment. Casually standing by his car, our guy saw a whole entire ostrich being chased by a dog, luckily he caught it on camera. Only in Africa, neh?!

“Not something you see every day #ostrich #dog #feverdream”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The people of Mzansi have a good laugh and share their proudly African experiences

People were broken after watching this clip as the whole entire situation was whack! While the ostrich was out there, the fact that it was being chased by the neighbourhood dog just put the cray cherry on top of this wild situation. Peeps took to the comment section to share experiences and thoughts.

Take a look:

@user9223988128167 said:

“In Jhb we have lions on the street (Okay yes, it was like twice ever when they escaped from ethe reserve, but still).”

@Brysondre said:

“The dog is that ostrich's guardian.”

@Chad VH said:

“Americans watching this thinking, 'So, in what streets do we find the lions?' ”

@Kiki and lala<3 said:

“Going for their morning jog, nothing to worry about.”

@Simone Meades said:

“@wr1855 this guy creating high expectations for them foreigners when visiting South Africa...”

Lady has crazy face beat, Mzansi think she went way too far with the loud make-up

In other news, Briefly News reported that a lady has become the latest example of why too much of everything is bad. In a video posted by blogger, Gossip Mill, the lady is seen showing off her fully-done makeup look.

However, while the makeup may have been evenly applied, it appeared to have been done in excess giving her face a totally different shade from her neck.

Several internet users reacted to the video, most of whom pointed out that the makeup was heavily applied.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News