A Mzansi man sat down to a business lunch and decided that the bone marrow looked like a good option

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ loved his food but did not know he was about to get roasted when he posted a snap of it online

The people of Mzansi cannot understand why someone would go out to lunch and order a whole entire bone

Bone marrow is considered a luxury item in many cultures; however, in South Africa, it is just a side dish, and sometimes even the bones are given to dogs for treats. So, when a guy showed off his lunch plate sporting a giant marrow bone, people went in with cyber guns blazing.

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ ordered a meal which had a marrow bone that took up practically the entire plate and got grilled for it. Image: Twitter / (@Ndi_Muvenda_)

Despite the bone needed to make a bone marrow dish costing next to nothing, boujee restaurants are selling the dish for a pretty penny, and people are buying it like it is caviar or something.

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ was hella impressed with the plate of food he had at a recent business meeting, so he shared a snap on social media. The picture revealed that our guy chose to order the bone marrow… and we are sure it was not cheap.

“Business meeting ❤️ Mall of Africa.”

The people of Mzansi ask their comrade where the food is on that plate

While there looked to be some sort of sorry piece of meat hidden under the giant marrow bone, people still could not understand why people choose to order this.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Jslava1 said:

“The danger of ordering the things that are not known, manje someone is left with a bone in the plate and doesn't know what to do with it.”

@MogaleMo07 said:

“Chips with bone ♂️”

@Phindi_Moloi said:

“So u ordered bone marrow with chips??? Ay ay”

@Nkateko_Ai said:

“I'd rather be called rural than spend R250 for that plate.”

@MalcolmManqoba said:

