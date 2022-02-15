An alarming video of a large truck losing control while driving on a road in Franschoek, Western Cape was shared online

A second clip also shows three pedestrians walking on a roadside minutes before the truck crashes where they were

It appears that the walkers may have evaded the freak accident just in the nick of time, much to the relief of many Saffas

South Africans were left in a cold shock after watching a hair-raising video involving a massive truck losing control in Franschoek, Western Cape.

A chilling video showing a truck losing control and crashing in Franschoek was shared online recently. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers / Facebook

The horrific video was shared by SA Long-distance Truckers on Facebook and sees a large truck drive uncontrollably on a road, missing the stop sign. In a second clip, three pedestrians can be seen walking on a roadside moments before the truck in question crashes at the spot they had just walked past.

While the cause of the accident is unknown or whether any fatalities were sustained, it appears that the pedestrians managed to evade the crash by a hair's breadth.

Saffas shared their views and concerns about the accident on the post.

Yasmeen Wood Dove reacted:

“Those people were so lucky.”

Jean Reed wrote:

“I wonder if that's brake failure. The truck was hurtling.”

Benazire Ramkoleea asked”

“What happened to the 2 people who were going toward that direction?”

Anna-Marie Cillie commented:

“Brings back memories of earlier in the 2000s when a milk tanker collided with numerous vehicles, brakes failed, the major sporting event taking place at the same time and a scene with multiple fatalities and critically injured.”

Phi Lip said:

“All 3 people walking on that side of the pavement are so fortunate they walked out of the house with everything and didn't have to run back in. Literally seconds away from serious injury and or death.”

Accident on N1 in Free State, 1 truck driver dead and another seriously injured

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported on an accident involving two trucks has occurred on the N1 near the Koppies off-ramp in the Free State.

The SAPS has warned drivers to avoid the area and take different routes instead. Routes have been diverted to the north and south of the off-ramp.

The traffic to the north has been redirected from the off-ramp to the Heilbron Koppies road. The southbound traffic is diverted from the Vaal Toll Plaza.

In a statement, SAPS said that one of the truck drivers sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a Kroonstad hospital. The other truck driver was burnt to death.

