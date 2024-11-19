The South African actor Lizwe Khumbuza is now officially off the market as he tied the knot with his partner Luyanda Duma

The couple both posted some content from their wedding days on their social media pages

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple

Actor Lizwe Khumbuza is officially off the market. Image: @lizwe_day1

Source: Instagram

Wedding bells rang as another celebrity recently tied the knot with the love of their life. The South African actor Lizwe Khumbuza officially said, "I Do" to his partner, Luyanda Duma.

Recently, the couple flooded social media with pictures and videos from their wedding celebrations, leaving many of their fans and followers gushing over their matrimonial days online.

The couple posted the pictures on their Instagram pages and captioned one of them:

"Ladies & Gentlemen, Mr and Mrs Khumbuza."

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate the couple

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the actor officially being off the market. See some of the congratulatory messages below:

missspheleleluthuli said:

"Congratulations mama."

malulu_l commented:

"Congratulations Luyanda!"

snangcobo responded:

"Luyanda Khumbuza underscore! Congratulations guys."

masego_sa replied:

"Congratulations Mama! I'm so happy for you guys!"

ziie____ wrote:

"Congratulations, gorgeous. May God continue to cover your beautiful Union."

mazee130620 complimented:

"Congratulations and may God protect your union and bless it."

heiskabelo_ reacted:

"May this life be long, blessed and filled with love. Grateful to call you guys family. Congratulations!"

naye_lushaba shared:

"The Khambuza's congratulations, my people."

Source: Briefly News