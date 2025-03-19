South African founding Trompies member Jakarumba recently announced that he has ventured into the bottled water business

The star whose real name is Jairus Ditshotlo Nkwe also mentioned that he will be celebrating his 59th birthday on 29 March 2025

Jakarumba also further mentioned that he still had a lot to offer for his music career and his new business venture

Trompies member Jakarumba ventured into a new business venture. Image: @jairusjakarumba

Source: Instagram

South African veteran musician and founding member of Trompies Jakarumba recently announced that he will be venturing into the bottled water business.

According to TshisaLIVE, Jakarumba whose real name is Jairus Ditshotlo Nkwe also excitedly announced that he will be celebrating his 59th birthday at Disoufeng Pub in Soweto on Saturday, 29 March 2025.

He said:

"I've been in the music industry for more than 30 years and I've been celebrating my birthday every year at Disoufeng. I could've given up celebrating it because most artists who support [me] tend to come and perform for free like Thebe, Alaska and Nokwazi because they feel I've played a role in shaping the music scene."

He also mentioned to the publication that he has a lot to offer in the music industry and the business he is about to venture into:

"As Trompies, we are recording an album on which we've featured some amapiano artists, as you can see amapiano is dominating the charts and dance floors. I've ventured into the bottled water business too."

Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa calls out the government

In September 2024, many fans, industry creatives and the government paid tribute to the late Mapaputsi as they attended his memorial service, which took place on Thursday, 12 September, in Soweto.

The EFF member and Trompies star Eugene Mthethwa took the opportunity to take a swipe at the South African government during the memorial service of the Izinja hitmaker.

According to ZiMoja, Mthethwa called out the government for only supporting people in the creative industry when they have passed away, but they don't support them when they are still alive. He further questioned why artists are only celebrated when they are dead.

Mahoota and Trompies have drifted apart

Meanwhile, in 2023, the popular 90s Kwaito group, Trompies returned to rocking stages both locally and internationally after a short hiatus. While Mahoota's absence has been noted, his absence has not made that much of an effect. According to ZiMoja, the group members have reportedly been contemplating replacing the singer.

A source told the news publication that they drifted apart when things started going really bad for the group. However, his career prospered and even formed a duo with Vetkuk, named Vetkuk vs. Mahoota.

