The late Kwaito legend Mapaputsi's memorial service took place on Thursday, 12 September, in Soweto

The Trompies group member Eugene Mthethwa took a swipe at the government during the late star's memorial service

Mthethwa slammed the government for only showing support to creatives when they were dead

Trompies Member Eugene Mthethwa called out the government. Image: @simplyeugene01, @snl24

The late South African Kwaito legend Sandile "Mapaputsi" Ngwenya's memorial service was attended by his colleagues, industry friends, and other prominent figures.

Eugene Mthethwa calls out the government during Mapaputsi's memorial service

Many fans, industry creatives and the government paid tribute to the late Mapaputsi as they attended his memorial service, which took place on Thursday, 12 September 2024, in Soweto.

Recently, the EFF member and Trompies star Eugene Mthethwa took the opportunity to take a swipe at the South African government during the memorial service of the Izinja hitmaker.

According to ZiMoja, Mthethwa called out the government for only supporting the creative industry when they have passed away, but they don't support them when they are still alive. He further questioned why artists are only celebrated when they are dead.

He said:

"Why is it that we are only celebrated when we are dead? How many people visited him when he was sick and checked on him to see if he was ok? But when artists die, they get front-row seats.

"When a person in the army or the police dies, it's the colleagues and people who lived with the fallen soldier who get front-row seats. With us, Kwaito artists and people in the arts, we get the back seat, and the government shines. It was the same with Mandoza and other Kwaito artists. The government only supports the dead."

Mapaputsi will be buried on Saturday, 14 September 2024. His funeral service will take place at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre Hall in Soweto, and he will then be laid to rest at West Park Cemetery's Heroes Acre.

