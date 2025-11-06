Kabza De Small had a hilarious interaction with Jakarumba from the legendary Kwaito group Trompies

The Kwaito star jokingly asked Kabza where he's from after hearing rumours that the DJ was his son

Both Kabza and the online community erupted in laughter at the hilarious interaction, with many commenting on the men's resemblance

Jakarumba joked about being Kabza De Small's father. Images: kabelomotha_, jairusjakarumba

Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that Kabza De Small is the son of the legendary Kwaito star and businessman Jakarumba from Trompies.

On Thursday, 6 November 2025, a video surfaced on Twitter (X), capturing a hilarious conversation between Kabza and the Trompies member, real name Jairus Ditshotlo Nkwe.

The clip, posted by TheAudioLabSA, shows Mjakajaka (59) asking Kabza (32) about where he's from, to which he responds, "Pitori (Pretoria) and Mpumalanga."

However, the Meadowlands, Soweto-native Jakarumba kept pressing, hoping to find some sort of link, only for the DJ to confirm, yet again, that he was born and bred in Mpumalanga. And Jakarumba's reaction was priceless:

"Then why do people say that you're my son?"

Trompies member Jakarumba claims people ask him if he's Kabza De Small's father. Images: kabelomotha_, jairusjakarumba

The two men crossed paths professionally in mid-2025 when Kabza, an established Amapiano DJ/ producer, fused Kwaito and Amapiano with an epic collaboration with Trompies that brought their worlds and love for music together.

However, after spotting them together on several occasions, many have questioned whether Jakarumba was, in fact, Kabza's dad.

While the multi-award-winning producer has only ever shared pictures with his mom, many fans were convinced that his father had been right under their noses the whole time, being Jakarumba.

Fans erupted in laughter at Kabza and Jakarumba's lighthearted exchange, which raised questions about the men's relationship.

Watch Kabza De Small and Jakarumba's video below.

Fans react to Kabza De Small and Jakarumba's video

Social media users were amused and flooded the comment section with reactions to Kabza and Jakarumba's video.

Rapper Sean Pages was stunned:

"Lol, yerrr, they even talk the same."

Srurasrura_ reacted:

"He looks just like him!"

princeofpitorii was curious:

"What if it's true?"

peacenationone was in stitches:

"This convo is GOATED!"

Social media reacted to Jakarumba and Kabza De Small's resemblance. Images: jairusjakarumba, kabelomotha_.

Thulaganyo_G posted:

"How old is Kabza? Trompies was all over the country in the late 90s."

iPhara_ was suspicious:

"Mara, they look together. And they're both talented producers."

Theo_EM added:

"Jakarumba must tell us the truth, or Kabza's mom must tell us which street bash party she went to where she met Mjakajaka. Was it one of the Vula Boot parties, or one of those Kalawa Jazmee pool parties? The resemblance is uncanny."

clivesibbs joked:

"Wow, he really looks like his dad, Kabza De Big!"

