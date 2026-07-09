Former Generations Actor Seputla Debunks Homelessness Allegations
- Seputla Sebogodi, known for playing soapie villain Kenneth Mashaba, clapped back at rumours claiming he was ‘broke’ and ‘homeless’
- It was revealed that the viral photo of the actor was actually taken during a promotional shoot in Makanda at the festival
- Mzansi allegedly donated new clothes to the actor following the spread of those false rumours
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Seputla Sebogodi has clapped back at commentary that he is broke and homeless after an image of him went viral on social media in early July 2026. The veteran actor and thespian is known for his role as TV villain Kenneth Mashaba on the SABC 1 soapie, Generations.
Seputla Sebogodi debunks homelessness rumours
Using the Facebook page for his entertainment enterprise, Black Moon Projects, Seputla Sebogodi addressed false media claims alleging that he was surviving totally without any shelter.
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The homelessness rumours of Seputla circulated across digital platforms when a photograph featuring Seputla positioned beside a massive sack gained immense popularity.
The experienced television actor clarified how this picture was captured inside Makanda (previously Grahamstown) during the National Arts Festival before his stage play titled Black Moon. He stated:
“There is a photo of Seputla Sebogodi circulating that was taken in Makanda/ Grahamstown National Arts Festival just before our promotional video. Just know the rumours are not true. It's sad that people can turn something so beautiful into their own negative agenda.”
Seputla Sebogodi’s feelings got echoed by fellow performer Mandisi “Dr Disi” Sindo, who wrote on social media:
“Blacks delight and rejoice to watch another black individual fail.”
Sindo continued:
“This guy experienced a wonderful trip at Grahamstown. Yesterday evening he acted for a packed crowd and then delivered three additional 3 stellar shows featuring individuals arriving from every background imaginable wishing to catch him.”
SA donates clothes to Seputla after the homeless rumours
After a photo of the veteran actor went viral, sparking homelessness concerns, Mzansi allegedly stood together in an act of community kindness and donated new clothes to Seputla.
The viral footage sparked intense online debate, with users deeply divided over its authenticity. Some were worried about Seputla's situation, and others said it's fake news.
Seputla Sebogodi’s young fiancée leaves tongues wagging
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Generations actor Seputla Sebogodi was engaged to a woman who seems to be a lot younger than he is.
The woman is named Mogau Sebeka, and she is a theatre actress in the entertainment industry.
Social media users had mixed reactions to the couple's getaway to a lodge, poking fun at their age difference.
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Source: Briefly News
Nicolette Marais (Editor) With more than 17 years writing experience in both creative and media-related platforms, Nicolette has worked in a wide range of industries. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and was awarded Manager of the Year (2023, 2024, 2025). E-mail: nicolette.marais@briefly.co.za