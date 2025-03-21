South Africans are fed up with Big Brother Mzansi fans who are campaigning for votes on every social media platform

A well-known Mzansi digital creator, Zuki Lamani shared her frustrations with the show’s supporters

More people came forward to share their concerns and how most of BBM’s fans lack the same energy when it comes to socioeconomic issues and political participation

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 is on its last week and fans are louder than ever about who they want to see winning the grand prize.

A South African influencer was amazed by Big Brother fans' cult-like behaviour. Image: @zuki_lamani

Source: TikTok

The show’s supporters have been a little invasive as they have shoved their interests down random people’s throats trying to campaign for their favourite housemates.

SA frustrated with Big Brother Mzansi fans

Big Brother Mzansi’s Season 5 has indeed lived up to its Umlilo theme as fans went all out to let the country know who their preferred winner is. The top five contestants, Nate, Nsuku, Jojo, Sweet Guluva, and Uyanda have made waves since the beginning of the season.

Although the show is one of the most watched reality shows in the country, not everyone follows it, but its supporters made sure to make great noise about it on the internet, making social media unenjoyable for many.

Celebrities and other influencers like Zuki Lamani expressed their frustration with the fans’ cult-like behaviour of shoving their interests down everyone’s throats. Lamani said:

“You guys don’t even vote during elections but go all out for Big Brother. There must be some muti that Big Brother uses on you because I’ve never seen anything like this. You guys are crazy. Even on the 29th of May 2025 on voting day you were not this determined. You’ve definitely lost it. One of them shared that they were on their 200th sim card but do not have the same energy when job hunting.”

The content creator suggested that South African politicians try out Big Brother’s strategy to capture the attention of non-voters in the country since their focus is dedicated to the show.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA frustrated by BBM fans’ cult-like behaviour

Social media users are fed up with Big Brother Mzansi fans and shared:

SA expressed their frustrations with Big Brother Mzansi fans. Image: @zuki_lamani

Source: TikTok

@Alphi The MC ☺️ wrote:

“This would be such a brilliant concept, though Zuki. On a serious note. All of these comments are just showing how captive that audience is.”

@Makabongwe_Hector_Mdudi said:

“You’re right, we are losing it, I can also tell. I was off today and I have flu but guess what? I was campaigning at the mall, gathering votes for Uyanda. Can it be Sunday already?”

@lindakwitshana@25 said:

“Even on campus, they are everywhere like they are selling insurance.”

@🌱🌱commented:

“It's so annoying.”

@Pheshieyyy explained:

“So much work for something that’s not even going to help with employment or anything serious. But last year during the elections, they were forced to even register!”

3 More Big Brother Mzansi-related stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News