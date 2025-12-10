DJ Maphorisa found himself with another lookalike that surfaced on social media recently

An online user posted a clip of the lookalike DJing on X, which quickly garnered many views

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how similar the unknown guy was to Madumoney

DJ Maphorisa's lookalike goes viral on social media. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Bathong, kanti, how many lookalikes does DJ Maphorisa have? Because it seems like every month we discover a new one. Recently, the popular music producer made headlines on social media after his new doppelganger surfaced.

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, an online user @TheAudioLabSA posted a video of the star's lookalike DJing at an unknown event, which quickly garnered over 25K views, 140 likes and multiple comments.

However, this isn't the first time we have seen someone who looked like Madumoney on social media, as in May 2025, Briefly News had reported that the music producer had a doppelganger that he also didn't know about, which had many in stitches.

See the post below:

SA reacts to DJ Phori's lookalike

Shortly after the video of DJ Phori's lookalike went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MrD_Musiique said:

"Book him as phori then give him 0100 or 0200 time slot so one will notice that they got scammed."

@MarshieSithole commented:

"He looks like Maphorisa and Ezra’s child."

@RealYenaLoyo wrote:

"Amapiano money is really big, big and bro respects his brand if we have to be honest, puts in the work and is focused... also realised it must be hard to stop any income to gain time for gym, imagine. Most try when it has started to impact health too."

@TawanaM14 mentioned:

"Nah, this one is Madumane, not DJ Maphorisa."

@smosha_kakhul responded:

"This is not the Maphorisa we know. They cloned him! I can see the signs."

@Teeaal1 replied:

"Phori and Sol Phenduka have a mass-produced face template."

SA reacted to Phori's lookalike. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Another celeb lookalike spotted

Meanwhile, netizens were previously in stitches when a social media user shared a video of a man at the chicken fast-food establishment Pedros who resembled popular radio personality Sol Phenduka.

Numerous Sol Phenduka lookalikes have been spotted in the past. An X user thought the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation looked like the radio personality.

