Media personality Mpho Popps threatened controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula for going after his daughter, Naledi

Mpho Popps publicly warned Khawula on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, during an episode of the People Need Comedy (PNC) Podcast

Social media users criticised Mpho Popps for how he referred to Musa Khawula instead of using his name

Popular media personality Mpho Popps is fed up with controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula and has put him on notice.

Mpho Popps is a doting father to his daughter Naledi and often shares content of him and her bonding on his official social media accounts. One of the pictures Popps shared was used by Musa Khawula to criticise Naledi’s appearance, much to the disapproval of social media users.

Mpho Popps threatens Musa Khawula for going after his daughter

During the last episode of the People Need Comedy (PNC) Podcast on the Podcast and Chill Network that premiered on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, Mpho Popps addressed the incident. Without naming Musa Khawula directly, Mpho Popps vowed to get his revenge on the controversial celebrity gossip blogger for mocking his daughter.

In a snippet shared on TikTok by unfiltered320 hours after the episode premiered, Popps suggested that critics go after his family because they have nothing meaningful to attack in his personal or professional life. He explained that his career is stable, his marriage has survived past criticism, and attempts to provoke him now focus on the people closest to him.

“The gay blogger has gone after my child. I'm still gonna deal with the gay blogger. Eyamadoda ayipheli. And then, this is not the first time someone's gone after my marriage, you know what I mean? Because there's nothing to go after, you know what I mean? Like, you can't, you can't go after my career. You can't say I'm up and coming. My career is doing quite well, and you understand?” Mpho Popps said.

SA reacts after Mpho Popps threatens Musa Khawula

In the comments, several social media users criticised Mpho Popps for referring to Musa Khawula by his sexuality. Others defended Mpho Popps and suggested why he might have used Khawula’s sexuality instead of mentioning him by name. Some suggested Mpho was being a hypocrite, considering the things he has said about others and gotten away with.

Here are some of the comments:

T. ❤️ suggested:

“He could’ve addressed Musa Khawula without using his identity in such a derogatory manner!”

Nhlanz_o criticised:

“The issue is using someone’s sexuality as a label instead of their name; that’s unnecessary and disrespectful. We do not address people by their sexuality. He could have simply said ‘blogger.’ Let us respect gay people.”

M.P.H.O za argued:

“The gay blogger said your daughter is ugly and you also said Thakgi is ugly.”

𝓐𝔂𝓪. 🍒 asked:

“What’s wrong with him saying the 'gay blogger'? Is he not gay? And he was avoiding saying his name because that would give him clout.”

