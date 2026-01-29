Mzansi's popular comedy podcast, PNC , has officially aired its final episode under Mac G's network

This was after Mac G announced that the podcast was leaving to start their own network

Many netizens couldn't believe it was their last episode, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

PNC bids farewell to Mac G's network. Image: @podcast_pnc

Source: Instagram

The final curtain has closed on the popular comedy podcast, PNC, which aired its last episode on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, under Mac G's network.

Many netizens were stunned to hear that the comedy podcast that had them rolling with laughter week after week has come to an end under the Podcast and Chill network. However, the controversial podcaster Mac G, did announce that the comedian decided to leave his network to start their own, SABS Network, and also wished them well on their new journey.

@podcastwithmacg posted the final BTS pictures of the podcast on social media and captioned them:

"End of an era! PNC has officially wrapped up its journey with the Chillers today. Make sure you watch the final episode so you don't miss the goodbye."

A trailer video was also posted of their final episode on Instagram, and was captioned:

"Some please check on Thakgi 🤕 kuyaphutuma 📍 Catch today’s premiere as PNC makes their last laugh as they bid Goodbye to the network 📍 Episode airs at 3pm 🕒 on YouTube."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to PNC's last bow

Shortly after it was announced that the podcast had aired its last episode on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@RasPhuti said:

"I caught on PNC quite late, but it turned out to be quite a beautiful, funny show. They didn’t need to apologise to Thakgi, he says the most outrageous things about people all the time, he can’t be touched when something is said about him."

@_Tsheporampedi wrote:

"Been a ride, guys, they saved a lot of us from depression."

miss_gibsy commented:

"S/O to u guys for making us laugh ❤️ really enjoyed PNC will be watching on the SABS network."

halo_lebo responded:

"Definitely will be watching SABS and keep watching Ads... the haters commenting are just miserable shame 😂😂😂😂 kinda pathetic."

mphozahappy replied:

"No disrespect, mara, this show was never worth it, and they exposed themselves with the thakgi saga. They used Mac G for the numbers; now they can go do their own thing."

alungile_sukwana stated:

"My goat Mac will be laughing at their low numbers soon."

