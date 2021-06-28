Babes Wodumo Pens Sweet Message on Mampintsha’s Birthday

Bongekile Simelane, aka Babes Wodumo, took to social media recently to wish her husband Mandla Maphumulo, aka Mampintsha, a happy birthday

Mampintsha celebrated his big day this past Sunday and Babes used the opportunity to shower him with praise

The dancer thanked him for being an amazing father and a husband who adores her

Babes Wodumo recently took to social media to pay a sweet tribute to her husband Mampintsha on his birthday. Mpintsho celebrated his big day this past Sunday, 27 June.

Babes Wodumo thanked Mampintsha for being a great husband and father. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Twitter

Taking to her Instagram account, Babes posted a picture with her man and the caption:

“If I were to start la esisuka khona kungashona ilanga (where we come from, we’d be here all day). Mashimane we have had our challenges left right and center but hlezi sinqoba (we always win). Engakusho (what I would say is) I wouldn’t ask for any partner beside you. Ukuvezile (you showed that) when a man commits to change kubanjalo (it happens) the promise you have made.”

Babes continued:

“Namanje ngike ngihlale ngikubuke ngimangale ukuthi ngempela umuntu oka thixo (even now I sometimes sit and look and you and marvel that you are indeed from God).

"Abantu bakubuka ujabulela uspontshi”inhlanhla yethu”abazi indlela ebesimulinde ngayo (people look at how excited you are about Spontshi and they don’t realize how long we’ve been waiting for him) ungubaba oqotho (you are an amazing father)."

Babes went on to wish him an amazing birthday filled with blessings.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha welcome their 1st baby 'Spontshi'

The couple recently welcomed their first child together. Briefly News reported that the power couple left the nation shook when they announced that they were expecting a child but Mzansi slowly warmed to the idea of a mini Babes Wodumo.

The news was broken on social media by excited friends, family and fans who congratulated the pair on the new addition. Industry peer L’vovo was one of the first to break the news online and welcome Mampintsha to fatherhood.

He tweeted:

"Welcome to fatherland ‪@MampintshaNuz‬”

Source: Briefly.co.za