Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu has left social media followers laughing as she joked about President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa was the talk of the town this week after alleging that his iPad had gone missing in Cape Town and now Zulu has poked fun at the situation

South Africans thanked the minister, many saying Mzansi deserves a moment to laugh a bit while facing challenging times

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has joined the conversation on social media regarding the iPad belonging to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a post that was shared on Instagram, Zulu left her followers in stitches. This comes after the country’s president was trending earlier this week after delaying his speech in Cape Town, believing his gadget had been stolen.

Mzansi is reacting to Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s joke on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s missing iPad. Image: @LindiweZulu.Sassaline/Instagram

President Ramaphosa alleges his iPad was stolen: "I've been dispossessed"

As he looked for the expensive mobile device, Ramaphosa was heard on television saying somebody stole it. He said:

“I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad. Somebody decided they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad please? They stole it.”

However, it has come to the attention of Briefly News that the president was just joking and the gadget was not stolen.

The post reads on Instagram:

“Hheyi nina lapho... you there... ndinijongile....yekani i ipad yami kodwa no peace in SA!!”

@Theauthorspace said:

“Hahaha, any Whooo, akalunganga.”

@Siphesihle_M said:

“We need such laughter kodwa Ma hahaha.”

@Governor_Siphiwe said:

“Classic.”

@Lukhanyomaliti said:

“Wasiqoqela ndawonye haha.”

@Lindiwelembede said:

“Kutheni careless so hahaha.”

Ramaphosa goes into panic trying to locate the iPad

In the same story, Briefly News reported that right before delivering a speech in Cape Town, President Cyril Ramaphosa was in a panic when he could not locate his iPad.

According to SowetanLive, Ramaphosa was due to give a speech announcing that the National Ports Authority is now an independent subsidiary of Transnet. His announcement was however delayed because Ramaphosa believed his iPad had been stolen.

Ramaphosa was introduced to the podium by acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale when he was heard saying, “I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.”

