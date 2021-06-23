Thuso Mbedu Weighs in on Ramaphosa’s Embarrassing iPad Situation

South African actress Thuso Mbedu may be abroad but she is still enjoying some South African comedy

The actress recently weighed in on President Ramaphosa's missing iPad debacle that left many in Mzansi in stitches

President Cyril Ramaphosa lost his iPad for a short while and the event caused a stir on social media

The country was left in stitches on Tuesday afternoon after President Cyril Ramaphosa misplaced his iPad just before delivering a speech.

Thuso Mbedu had a laugh over the Ramaphosa iPad saga. Image: @thuso_mebedu

Source: Instagram

Social media users, including our very own Thuso Mbedu, took to the Twitter streets to comment on the situation. Although many were concerned about how the iPad could have gone missing, others seemed amused.

Thuso seemed to be a combination of both concerned and amused when she posted:

“OK, but did they find homie’s iPad though?”

Social media users used the post to playfully dig at the President over the bizarre incident. Here are a few reactions:

@motleokarabo said:

“It looks like he did get it, the nonsense he said clearly it was coming from that iPad.”

@zulu_sunshine said:

“We've been helping him look for it all afternoon.”

@masegimateane said:

“At least they stole his iPad tina they steal our money meant for vaccine.”

@sbu116 said:

“The most incredible and unbelievable things only happen here. Why!!!!”

Ramaphosa panics as iPad goes missing, claims he was 'dispossessed'

Right before delivering a speech in Cape Town recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa was in a panic when he could not locate his iPad.

Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa was due to give a speech announcing that the National Ports Authority is now an independent subsidiary of Transnet. His announcement was however delayed because Ramaphosa believed his iPad had been stolen.

Ramaphosa was introduced to the podium by acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale when he was heard saying:

“I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.”

Ramaphosa, who was confused, later realised that he had his device in his hand.

