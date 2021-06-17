South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has once again taken to social media to display his cooking skills to the amazement of his followers

The Mzansi online community feels Mboweni is not serious about the challenges facing the country as some people don’t even have food

Briefly News looks at the reactions while many argue that President Cyril Ramaphosa should fire the underperforming official

South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is receiving backlash on social media for his cooking interests. The experienced minister has shared pictures of him in the kitchen preparing to cook.

Mboweni is dressed in a white outfit widely used by chefs and he has a can of pilchards and some vegetables. However, many South African social media users have decided to remind the minister of his primary duties.

A number of social media users believe president Cyril Ramaphosa should reshuffle his cabinet and that Mboweni should be the first one to face the chop.

Looking at the post, Mboweni has tagged Ekurhuleni Mayor and African National Congress regional chairperson, Mzwandile Masina.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has shared photos of him preparing to cook but many South Africans are unhappy. Image: @Tito_Mboweni/Twitter

The post reads:

“Something is in the works!! @mzwandileMasina”

South Africans voice their views

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

“How many job opportunities did you and your Cabinet create today?”

@Mapholobzz said:

To be honest, we aren’t really looking to him for culinary excitement, we kinda need him at his main gig.”

@Eliotchauke1 said:

“@CyrilRamaphosa can you reshuffle this old man... make him Minister of Tourism. Minister of Finance, give it to Floyd Shivambu.”

@Moretwolf said:

“Read the room Minister. The Youth of South Africa is suffering and today has been a very sombre day for the 74% of youth that’s unemployed. Keep your tin fish recipe to yourself today.”

@Nomkhokho said:

"This is not cute any more. In fact, it never was. Young people are unemployed and y'all sitting in your fancy houses cooking tin fish.”

@NathiRadebe_25 said:

"The timing of your games is very off sir, not today please!”

@Malulekeferoz said:

"Minister what is the purpose of this post? 2 onions and three tomatoes for one tin of pilchards. The average South African doesn't even have that tin of fish on their plate. Btw where's the garlic?”

Mzansi shows no mercy to Mboweni

Reporting on the same political figure, Briefly News reported that fun-loving Minister Tito Mboweni recently headed to Twitter to share some photos of his spicy mopane stew and pap dish that left his forehead sweaty and his ears ringing.

He also shared a snap of himself looking all sorts of bothered after eating the hot stew.

"Too many chillies in the masonja mix. From our garden! Too hot!! Lesson learned," he hilariously captioned the array of photographs.

Minister Tito Mboweni seemingly never learns his lesson about preparing overly spicy food and then sharing the results with his followers, who almost always show him zero mercy but instead laugh at or criticise him.

