Zenande Mfenyana’s Heart Breaks As Baby Gets Jabs, Parenting Is Hard

- Zenande Mfenyana recently took her tiny princess for her six-week vaccinations and the experience was traumatic for both of them

- Sharing her story on social media, Zenande explained how she balled her eyes out because her baby was in pain and asked other parents how they took it

- Many let Zenande know that they get where she is coming from as they cried too, however, there were a few brave ones who managed to hold it together

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Zenande Mfenyana recently took her baby for her six-week vaccines and balled her eyes out. Hearing her baby cry in pain is not something Zenande was ready for.

Taking to social media to share her traumatic experience, Zenande explained her baby cried and that it made her cry too. Zenande asked other parents if their experiences were the same.

Zenande shares her babies 6-week vaccine experience

“I cried the first time I took my daughter for her 6week immunizations, honestly it broke my heart to hear her cry like that. Did you cry? Or were you a tough mommy/daddy the first time?”

Zenande Mfenyana did not like taking her baby for her vaccinations, seeing her cry just broke her heart: @zenande_mcfen.

Source: Instagram

Fans share their baby vaccination experiences with Zenande

Seeing Zenande’s post brought back a lot of memories for many parents. While some were able to hold back the tears, there were a lot who couldn’t. Being a parent is hard, man!

“I cried cc yoh and the nurses weren’t helping cos they kept saying “umhlaba lo, uyahlaba baby””

“Yoh I cried yesterday wen they were cutting his hair... he has turned 1 so in my culture wen he stars walking , the hair must be gone, so my mom was doing the cutting, my family was like, "awukhali igazi " yoh I felt it.”

“My baby didn't cry, she still doesn't, she's two now, she just comes back and tells every person who listens that the nurse pricked her with a needle we, must call the police.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“It always breaks my heart when we go for immunizations. I hate it so much.”

Zenande shares how her hubby motivates her to be healthy

Briefly News previously reported that Zenande Mfenyana took to social media to declare that she was committed to prioritising her health and fitness in 2021 and that her hubby was her biggest motivator.

The celeb gave birth to her first child last year and posted how she now wants to get back into shape. She said that her husband was so fit and committed that it inspired her to get back into the fitness game.

Zenande acknowledged that her body had already done an incredible thing as it had grown a whole human and managed to deliver her a healthy daughter.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za