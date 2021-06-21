Zenande Mfenyana shares sweet gesture when leaving baby to work

- Zenande Mfenyana is a working momma who manages to be a super mom and a boss babe, but it is not easy

Zenande Mfenyana is a super momma who has let others in on her secrete. Being a mom is a 24/7 job and Zenande manages to slay at her actual job took.

Taking to social media, Zenande explained how having to be at work by 6 am is challenging as she hates leaving her baby. Zenande leaves a scarf with her baby as her way of letting her know she is always with her.

Guys, being a working mom is hard!

Zenande explains how she leaves her baby for work

“With my 6am calltimes at work, it’s never easy leaving my sleeping baby behind, so I leave a scarf with my scent on it so when she wakes up she knows Mama loves her and is near her.”

Zenande leaves a scarf with her baby as her way of letting her know she is always with her. Image: @zenande_mcfen.

Fans react to Zenande’s sweet gesture

Fans took to the comment section of the post to let Zenande know that she is doing a great job and that her baby is lucky to have a mother like her. Some also shared their struggles as a working momma.

“I'm stealing your idea although ndingekabi nomntana but the way I'm obsessed about my future kids I'm sure I'm the best mother in the universe in advance.”

“I used to leave my gown with my now 8 years old baby girl.”

“Oh so sweet it's never easy to leave these cute little people. I have a six months old baby girl.”

Zenande Mfenyana calls fake people out, and we love it

Briefly News previously reported that Zenande Mfenyana took to social media recently to warn her fans about fake people. The Queen actress shared a few pearls of wisdom on fake friends.

Zenande took to Twitter a few days ago to tell her followers to walk away from people who don't appreciate them. Sis said:

"When someone shows you how little you mean in their life, believe them. Stop trying to foster. They are never going to love and appreciate you the way you love and appreciate them. Know your tribe, take care of your tribe."

