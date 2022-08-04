Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter once more to bring up the infamous topic of his past boxing opponents

The talented rapper claimed he has never lost a boxing match before, and he challenged fellow rapper Priddy Ugly to be the first to show him flames on the ring

His followers flocked to his post right away to remind him that he lost to actor and musician Naakmusiq in their celeb boxing match

Cassper Nyovest is a Mzansi rapper who isn't afraid to take on new challenges, whether it's a new risky business venture or the possibility of having his teeth knocked out in a celebrity boxing match.

Cassper Nyovest wants to face off against Priddy Ugly in the next celebrity boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest and @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

The Ksazobalit hitmaker has recently brought up his upcoming boxing match against fellow rapper Priddy Ugly. The last Mzansi heard, the two rappers were preparing for the big day.

Cassper bashed all of his previous boxing opponents on his timeline, including YouTuber SlikTalk and actor NaakMusiQ. He claims he has never lost a fight, but Mzansi saw him get knocked out by Naakmusiq in the previous fight. Cassper posted the following on Twitter about the chances of a match with Priddy:

"Jokes aside, I never lost a fight in my boxing career. All I been giving out is beatings. I actually dn't even know how being punced hard without headgear feels like. Can we get the Priddy Ugly contract signed so we can see if maybe he can land a clean shot cause everyone failed."

Cassper's followers have reacted to his claims

@Emkay_Afrika said:

"Naammusiq punched you so hard you developed amnesia."

@KB_Ramasimong wrote:

"Ish Cassper, the record books say otherwise ntja, Let's move on from this, fact is record books say otherwise. Avenge yourself, rematch? And I feel like till you get rematch, you will forever be taunted."

@TheRealMutele shared:

"But you lost your second fight..."

@Shaun67256753 posted:

"Money Mayweather once said, 'People will say my win was a fluke, but what matters is that I won, and winning is what I do best.' Wena you lost papa, even if you try to sugarcoat it. A loss is a loss, even if you disagree with the decision."

@YungMaverick6 commented:

"I'll be placing a young R5k bet on Priddy to add another L to your name."

@_ZeeMe replied:

"I actually hope Priddy doesn’t sign, because whether you win or lose, you’ll still come here and rant that you won."

@RealLisolakhe also said:

"They slapped you hard before naaking you hard, didn't they?"

@sirthaski added:

"Hey monna you lost, you lost to Naak ntate.Your arrogance can't change that, it's facts."

Priddy Ugly finally getting recognition from netizens after dropping 30 Minutes to Soweto snippet

Briefly News previously reported that not long ago, netizens dubbed Priddy Ugly the country's weakest rapper, but now they're eating their words. This comes after he released visuals for his new song, 30 Minutes to Soweto.

Priddy Ugly's music has been underappreciated in the music industry, with many dismissing it. Musa Khawula, a controversial Twitter blogger, even referred to him as a struggling rapper.

According to ZAlebs, the hate train became too much for his wife Bontle Modiselle, who had to defend her husband with her whole chest.

