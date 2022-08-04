Malwedhe hitmaker King Monada took to his Twitter timeline to share a photo of his luxurious home

The stunning image, however, does not only show his home, but also his neighbours' houses, which are vastly different from his extravagant one

In the comments section of the post, Mzansi people criticised the musician for being inconsiderate and claimed that money cannot buy class

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

King Monada is a hardworking musician with a string of hit songs to his credit. It only seems natural for him to boast about his accomplishments.

King Monada has left Mzansi angry after posting pictures of his big mansion. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

Netizens, on the other hand, aren't crazy about his latest show-off. The musician from Limpopo shared on Twitter a photo of the view from his expansive mansion, which highlighted the subpar housing conditions of his neighbours. Monada confirmed in 2021 that he was building a massive house in his hometown of Ga-Mokgoloboto village in Tzaneen, as reported by ZAlebs.

King Monada shared the following on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to ZAlebs, the singer built the mansion in his village because he wanted his children to be closer to his loving parents. Mzansi people do not believe that, as they claim, he wanted to gloat to his struggling neighbours.

@TinahN_ said:

"Spitting in the face of the poor?"

@dsletebele wrote:

"is he not that wealthy to afford building clinics?"

@ObieJordanWorld posted:

"Must be though being your neighbour uhluphekile"

@VendaVendor shared:

"Really dope how you are enjoying fruits of your labor kgoshi at your home province o se na stress sa Gauteng keep balling."

@bekzinb also said:

"Nice one but how does it feel to look down on poor people."

@Karabo_Thc replied:

"Your neighbours are looking up to you... literally."

@ChopperTheRat commented:

"This is why they say money don't buy class , imagine, so close, yet still so far."

@PR0FFFF also wrote:

"I wouldn't love to have that kinda soft life while my neighbors are living like that, remember that's my opinion not yours"

@Krispowerpoint added:

"Lol hhayi Blk ppl ..... Just go to Fourways Monada... Your league is clearly there, now nje you are making babang to just hate..."

Rapper Nadia Nakai shares first pics of her new luxurious home, Mzansi celebs in awe: “This is major”

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai has taken to her timeline to share the first pic of her new crib. The rapper bought her home earlier this week.

The stunning hip-hop artist has been dropping bangers consistently and gigging around the country and the continent. She has been loyal to the hip-hop community and the game has finally paid her back.

Taking to Instagram, the 40 Bars hitmaker showed off her new mansion. She shared a pic of herself posing outside the posh house. She revealed that she bought the house with her hip-hop money.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News