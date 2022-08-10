Katlego Maboe took to Twitter to share a video of himself at work after being fired for allegations of cheating and domestic abuse

The TV host returned to Expresso on Monday, where he was scheduled for a tell-all special to discuss what he was up to during his absence

Maboe's fans have since flocked to his timeline to congratulate him on winning back his TV host gig

Katlego Maboe still can't believe he's back on television. The Expresso host was asked to step down after his personal scandals started tainting the morning show's image.

Katlego Maboe is still emotional about his return to 'Expresso' after he was caught in a cheating scandal. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter this morning, the media personality shared a short video of himself reporting for duty. He's been back on the popular SABC3 hit show for three days. Clearly excited for his return, Katlego posted the following on Twitter:

Since his return to showbiz was announced, Katlego has been updating Mzansi on social media. not only online, but also in a tell-all special The broadcast was on Monday, and he revealed some disturbing details about his time away.

He said that the cheating scandal and his loss of TV jobs made it difficult for him to even show his face in public. According to TshisaLIVE, the talented TV presenter wished for the painful trial to end as soon as possible. However, Kat is appreciative of the special time he got to spend with his son during the dark period.

Expresso viewers are happy to have Katlego back

“I'm becoming the better man that I want to be for my son, I'm becoming the better father I want to be for him. I see the benefit that I have had a solid two-and-a-half years of cool, quality time with my son and nothing could ever replace that."

@ItsnomaM said:

"Words cannot explain how happy I was when I saw the commercial on SABC 3 that said you were coming back on our screens ❤ As I am writing this I am watching Espresso because you are Back You are such an Amazing presenter that lightens the room."

@Mal3hoSebastian wrote:

"Bosele Bosena Mahube, Kat ever since you're back I am so glued to my TV screen every morning."

@Bonangsenoamadl posted:

"I don't have a TV but welcome back at @expressoshow"

@lesleyh629 shared:

"Good morning Kat! Great to see you back in town. Made my day! Have a beautiful one."

@LEE_LUCK_ replied:

"Great to see u back on our screens ✨✨"

Katlego Maboe grateful for Mzansi’s support during his cheating scandal: “Thank you for holding me up”

Briefly News previously reported that Katlego Maboe has returned to television after being fired from his Expresso presenting job due to his controversial personal life.

The popular show's host stepped down after his dirty laundry was exposed for all to see. According to SowetanLIVE, his former partner accused him of being abusive. The abuse allegations followed a public cheating scandal.

Clearly that not being a good image for the SABC 3 morning show, Maboe took time off from Expresso to focus on his personal matters. After a public outcry from Mzansi, who felt the decision was unfair, he is now back on the show.

Source: Briefly News