Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to Katlego Maboe's return to Expresso and she's seemingly unimpressed with his comeback

While many TV viewers expressed their excitement when Katlego appeared for the first time in months on the show, Ntsiki was having none of it

The controversial poet's followers took to her comment section and asked her why she thinks Katlego needs PR to convince her otherwise because he did nothing wrong

Ntsiki Mazwai is seemingly unimpressed with Katlego Maboe's return to Mzansi's screens. The disgraced TV presenter is back on Expresso after being 'cancelled' for admitting to cheating on his baby mama.

Ntsiki Mazwai is seemingly not impressed by Katlego Maboe's comeback. Image: @expressoshow/Twitter, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Many South Africans took to the timeline to welcome him back on the show, but it seems opinionated poet and GBV activist, Ntsiki, is having none of it.

The Unpopular Opinion host took to Twitter and shared her thoughts on Katlego's highly-publicised comeback. Ntsiki Mazwai wrote:

"No amount of PR Katlego.... No amount....."

Tweeps took to Ntsiki's comment section to question her views on the sensitive matter. They don't see anything wrong with Katlego's decision to go back to his old job.

@sgora929 asked:

"What did Katlego do to start with, that he needs to PR?"

@CuteKattly wrote:

"My pride wouldn't let me, I would have told them to shove it honestly."

@TSkhubane added:

"What wrong did he do?"

Katlego Maboe thanks Mzansi for showing him love after returning to Expresso

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe took to his timeline to express gratitude to the people who supported him in his darkest hour.

The media personality is back on TV doing what he does best after going through a lot following his cheating scandal. He lost his sponsorship deals and even lost his hosting gig on Expresso.

Now that he's back on the show, Katlego Maboe took to Twitter to share happy selfies of himself and to thank his followers for having his back when many thought he was down and out. He wrote:

"Thank you for all the love, What a day!"

