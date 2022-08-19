A brief clip of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini playing around with his son went viral and made many sceptical about his comments in it

The soon-to-be king has had a very contentious claim to the throne but will be coronated very soon

Mzansi peeps were sceptical of the comment he made in the video, with many wondering why the future Zulu King was speaking so much English

A video of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini play-fighting with his son has gone viral on social media, with many sceptical of the comment he made in the video.

Source: Twitter

The brief clip posted by @Mfoka_Jobe shows the soon-to-be king having a pseudo-sparring match with his adorable son. The video has received many comments on Twitter.

The engaged father and energetic son "trade blows" with a woman in the background, saying:

"Punch daddy."

The bouncy little boy then gladly proclaimed that he was the winner, which led to the prince making the comment:

"You know what, I'm the winner."

According to TimesLIVE, Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini's claim to the throne has been fiercely contested by Prince Buzabazi, who is the fourth son of the late king King Goodwill Zwelithini and of Queen Buhle kaMathe, the late king’s second wife.

Prince Buzabazi was also declared Zulu king this week, which also made people think about if Prince Misuzulu's comment was a warning to his opponents.

The cute video has received many responses from people online, with many also wondering why the soon-to-be Zulu king uses so much English when he speaks. See the comments below:

@BeeMashele said:

"Why are they speaking English with a kid?"

@CeboZwehSibiya commented:

"So you don't speak English with your children who study in private schools, you don't play with your children? You are the lion in homes."

@LollyMkunqwana mentioned:

"Even the future king himself does not speak Zulu."

@BiyelaMaqi shared:

"Weh ngeke iblack American. Maye."

@PistaZono posted:

"Zulu nation be against their King while the rest of South Afrika loves him to bits. You could swear this guy is iNkosi yase Mzansi rather yakwaZulu."

@Mapholobzz said:

"I’m not taking any sides or anything of the sort in this succession shandis but I connect more with this one "

Faction of Zulu Royal Family names Prince Simakade new king in an attempt to usurp King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

In another Zulu king-related story, Briefly News previously reported on members of the AmaZulu royal family, who have named Prince Simakade the new king of the Zulu people.

Some members of the royal family made an official pronouncement that Simakade would be the new monarch despite King Misuzulu kaZwelithini being recognised by the government as the official monarch.

Source: Briefly News