South African celebrities have joined the rest of the world in celebrating the new king of the AmaZulu nation King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini

Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini was crowned the king of the Zulu after his coronation on Saturday, following court battles and squabbles with his siblings

Stars such as Nomaamo Mbatha, Nandi Madida, Pearl Thusi and DJ Black Coffee headed to their respective social media pages to celebrate the new king

There was joy and jubilation after Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini's ascension to the Zulu throne after his coronation on Saturday.

Celebrities such as Nandi Madida, Black Coffee, Nomzamo Mbatha and Sizwe Dhlomo have headed online to celebrate King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini. Image: @nomzamo_m and @DumaMazibuko2/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini's coronation is a cause for celebration as he overcame many challenges from his relatives following his father and mother's deaths.

According to The South African, the King's highly anticipated coronation came after he entered the sacred kraal at the KwaKhangelamankengane Palace in KZN. Local stars joined millions of South Africans who took to social media to celebrate the new Zulu King.

Nandi Madida

Say You Will hitmaker Nandi Mandida took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the new king to celebrate his coronation. In another post, the proud Zulu girl also shared a video of Zulu warriors. She wrote:

"Zulu Nation"

Black Coffee

Internationally acclaimed South African DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee also took to his Twitter page to share a picture of the new king and showered him with praise.

Nomzamo Mbatha

Coming 2 America star, Nomzamo Mbatha did not miss the chance to celebrate the new Zulu king. The actress shared snaps from when the royal visited the set of their upcoming movie Shaka on her Instagram page.

Sizwe Dhlomo

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo shared his traditional Zulu regalia and wrote:

"Bayede! Wena weNdlovu! "

Pearl Thusi

Actress Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to share that she was happy that South Africans were celebrating the Zulu Nation.

Source: Briefly News