Tensions are high as the royal succession battle wages on, and many questions have been raised. King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is due to perform the ukungena esibayeni (kraal ceremony) on Saturday, 20 August, where he will cement his claim to the throne.

While the majority of South Africans, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, recognise King Misuzulu as the true heir to the AmaZulu nation, others are not convinced. Briefly News takes a look into the family drama and King Misuzulu's battle for the throne.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is due to perform an important ritual to cement his claim to the throne. Image: Misuzulu & APF

1. A battle for the throne

King Misuzulu is the first-born son of late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his great wife, Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini-Zulu. Upon his mother’s death, King Misuzulu was named ruler of the monarchy in her will. However, during the ceremony to read out her will, chaos descended over KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace.

This led to the legitimacy of the will being speculated as another member of the royal family, Prince Thokozani Zulu, created quite a scene. According to TimesLIVE, King Misuzulu had to be removed from the palace as the situation escalated.

2. Born to be king

While there is much to debate about King Misuzulu’s claim to the throne, his royal blood is undeniable. His coronation has been backed by several members of the royal family, including AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Senior historian Prince Zeblon Zulu told SABC News that the king has the blood of the previous Zulu Amakhosi including kings Malandela kaLuzumana, Shaka, Dingane, Mpande, Cetshwayo until Goodwill Zwelithini.

3. A battle of kings

Two of King Misuzulu’s half-brothers are also contesting the crown. Prince Simakade and Prince Buzabazi have their sights set on the throne. The royal family has been divided into three factions.

Prince Simakade performed a kraal ceremony a week before King Misuzulu was set to perform his. The drama related to the succession began shortly after King Zwelithini died in March 2021. Recently, the late king’s brothers disclosed that they are backing Prince Buzabazi’s bid for the throne.

4. Who will sit on the throne?

A host of dignitaries will be present for the crowning of King Misuzulu on Saturday, 20 August, at the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace. He will officially be named king once he enters the kraal.

However, a date for his legal coronation has yet to be declared. According to the Daily Maverick, provided that a last-minute court interdict is not granted, the event should go on without any hiccups. However, only time will tell if King Misuzulu’s succession will hold authority.

