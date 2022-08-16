AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini will perform the ukungena esibayeni (the kraal ceremony) this weekend

AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the ceremony is not to anoint the new king

Prince Simakade Zulu already performed the ceremony at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma at the weekend

DURBAN - AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi seemingly cleared up the air over King MisuZulu kaZwelithini’s performance of the ukungena esibayeni (the kraal ceremony) this weekend.

Buthelezi said the ceremony is not to anoint the new king but rather an opportunity for subjects to pledge their alliance. According to SABC News, the Zulu Royal Family has been plagued by disagreements over who should be the next monarch.

Some family members support Prince Simakade Zulu, who is the eldest son of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. Prince Simakade already performed the ceremony at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

However, Prince Buthelezi said King MisuZulu will walk from the home of his late mother, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, to the kraal. He said that once King MisuZulu enters the kraal, it will be announced that King Goodwill Zwelithini has passed on, and he has taken over as monarch of the nation.

Prince Buthelezi added that the ceremony does not install the king, as he is already on the throne, IOL reported.

South Africans react to the drama in the Zulu Royal Family:

@SifisoMdladla said:

“The Zulu kingdom doesn’t have 2 kings, MisuZulu is the only King of AmaZulu.”

@SiceloMentshisi posted:

“Simakade will only be king of his immediate family and a few of his friends. The king of amaZulu is MisuZulu.”

@Xhosa35176379 added:

“What I can say is King MisuZulu is the chosen king to unify amaZulu and restore their greatness. It’s only a matter of time. Don’t be blinded by the current situation. He’s got it in him it’s only a matter of understanding his purpose.”

