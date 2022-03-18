King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's kingship is under threat from his uncle, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, despite Government's decision

Prince Mbonisi Zulu rejected the claim that his nephew King Misuzulu KaZwelithini should rule the AmaZulu

AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and social media have reacted to the news

DURBAN – The current successor for the AmaZulu throne, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, may soon find himself facing legal battles after his uncle rejected his claim to kingship.

The brother of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, believes his nephew should not be appointed as king despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini's kingship is being challenged legally by his uncle, Prince Mbonisi Zulu. Image: Twitter/@Misuzuluking

King Misuzulu is officially recognised as the heir to the throne in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. However, Prince Zulu remains to admit to finding a way forward and not allowing his nephew to take the throne.

SABC reported that the AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said he finds the royal family's situation ‘very funny’ because the king has already been appointed. He also added:

“I don’t know what they mean by saying they are going to sit now to appoint the King because they have no such authority.”

According to EWN, the Pietermaritzburg High Court recently dismissed his bid to prevent his nephew’s coronation.

South Africans reacted to the news:

@Pkaay7 said:

"The man is no longer a prince but a Lion they will bow down to him whether they like it or not."

@reketla_m commented:

"Prince Mbonisi's constitutional challenge to the recognition of Misizulu to be king of the Zulu nation denies centuries' old African indigenous knowledge system around succession to the throne. He must be an agent of the divide-and-rule brigade for capitalists to thrive!"

@NofemeleSidwell added:

"There's bad blood running in the family already and it runs deep, even if the other side could win the fight the other will take up arms."

AmaZulu King MisuZulu KaZwelithini seeks to unite the nation after court victory

Briefly News previously reported King MisuZulu KaZwelithini spoke at the commemoration of the Battle of iSandlwana after winning a legal challenge in court.

He urged the Zulu nation to unite behind him and said that he honoured the late king and respected him beyond the grave.

eNCA reported that King KaZwelithini spoke about the importance of their land and its defence. A case had been launched in court to prevent King Misuzulu kaZwelithini from speaking at the commemoration. Some members of the royal family wanted to prevent Misuzulu from addressing the crowds as the king.

