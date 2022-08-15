Toya Delazy showed South Africa she is standing by Prince Simakade's claim to the throne even amid the controversy of his appointment

Musician Toya Delazy took to social media and showed that she does not care about how Prince Simakade took control from Misuzulu kaZwelithini

Netizens reacted to Toya Delazy with different opinions about her happiness with Prince Simakade as the new ruler of the Zulu Kingdom

Musician and granddaughter of Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Toya Delazy, told everyone that she is fully behind Prince Simakade. Toya Delazy's backing comes after Prince Simakade and Misuzulu kaZwelithini had a clash over the kingship.

Toya Delazy is happy that Prince Simakade challenged Misuzulu kaZwelithini's right to rule the Zulu people as King. Image: Getty Images/Shane Anthony Sinclair/Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Toya Delazy was met with a variety of reactions from netizens. Ntskiki Mazwai added her two cents to the situation and shared a friendly exchange with Toya Delazy about the potential new king Prince Simakade.

Toya Delazy excited for Prince Simakade as king

Toya got on Twitter to celebrate Prince Simakade as the "new Zulu king." She described him as "the most beautiful soul."

Controversial public figure Ntsiki commented on the post in support, and Toya responded. She said:

"What I feel in my heart is absolute joy I cannot explain - I cannot lie. I feel free right now for being honest - whatever comes must come."

Prince Sikamade had a secret ritual performed for the king's successor even though Misuzulu kaZwelithini is the official monarch according to the government. Some netizens are not impressed by Toya Delazy as she is going against her grandfather Chief Buthelezi's wishes by rallying behind Prince Simakade.

Netizens taken aback by Toya Delazy's support for Prince Simakade

Most people reacted by dragging Toya for being a princess who is supporting the challenger to the Zulu throne. Peeps were also upset that Toya's tweets were about the Zulu people's king and she is far removed from them as a resident in the UK.

@Mfundo_999 commented:

"Are you not scared of your grandfather?"

@bishopsbackup commented:

"Prince Buthelezi's granddaughter has shown support for king Smakade's coronation, what does this mean? She is not folding!"

@biyela_bongz commented:

"Umhlanzo wenja lowo."

@Nosi_Ndaba commented:

"This is you getting back at your Grandpa for something he did, isn't it?"

@iZilokotho commented:

"Usangene wena - Inkosi yiphi le okhuluma ngayo? Yesis your grandfather must slap you for tweeting such nonsense - with your whack music."

@iZilokotho added:

"You cant even spend a day in Zululand - tweeting such from England. When things become violent, you'll be nowhere to be seen, you are a disgrace."

