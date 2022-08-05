Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to Twitter to give a shout-out to her long-time friend and musician Toya Delazy

The Heart hitmaker then responded with a lengthy quote tweet in which she stated that Ntsiki Mazwai helped her get started in the industry as a queer woman

This comes after Ntsiki came under fire for her harsh views on the LGBT community, claiming they get away with a lot of horrible crimes in society

Ntsiki Mazwai and Toya Delazy have shown off their lovely friendship on the timeline. Image: @toyadelazy and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai is known for her strong opinions on social media, but this time she blessed the timeline with a sweet post. She showed appreciation to her dearest friend Toya Delazy.

Taking to Twitter, Mazwai expressed her love for Delazy in a short but sweet message that will melt any reader's heart. She called Delazy an incredible friend to keep. The poet showered the talented musician with an "I love you" to emphasise the importance of their friendship in her life.

Ntsiki posted the following on Twitter:

"@ToyaDelazy you're an incredible friend to have...... Incredible. I love you.... For being you.The princess who shows but doesn't tell."

Using the platform's quote tweet feature, Toya conveyed her gratitude for befriending Ntsiki when she first entered the industry. The singer went on to say that as a queer woman, the controversial poet was a huge shield of protection for her.

"Ngesizulu kuthiwa "izandla ziyawashana" - ever since my queer oddself stepped on the scene - you were a protection, not a wmc sista it's your beautiful karma sis !!! Thanks for being aspirational and my friend aswell I don't have a lot "

Toya shared the following on Twitter:

These touching posts come after Ntsiki Mazwai was dragged by netizens for her views on Mzansi queer people, specifically the gay community. She claimed that they get away with a lot of serious crimes in society because they hide behind the homophobia they face. On Twitter Ntsiki shared the following heated tweet:

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Sithelo Shozi by slamming MaMkhize’s statement

Briefly News previously reported that following Sithelo Shozi's gender-based allegations against baby daddy Royal AM owner Andile Mpisane, many people, including media personality Ntsiki Mazwai, have taken to social media to express their views.

The fearless media personality took to Twitter to call out reality TV star and Andile's mother, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, for allegedly witnessing Andile abusing Sithelo but sweeping everything under the rug.

Mazwai has also slammed the statement MaMkhize released on her social media accounts, claiming Sithelo was defaming their names with the allegations.

