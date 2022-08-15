A faction of the Zulu royal family has appointed Prince Simkade, who is the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's eldest son, as the Zulu King

Simakade performed the kraal entering ceremony before King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, despite Misuzulu being recognised as the next king by President Ramaphosa in March

South Africans are in two minds about who the rightful king of the Zulu nation is, with some even calling for an abolition of the whole system of royalty

A faction of the Amazulu royal family has crowned Prince Simakade the King of the Zulu nation. Image: @Gustav_Nd, @MaZuluOmuhlez

DURBAN - Prince Simakade, the eldest son of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, has been traditionally crowned as King of the Zulu nation by a faction of the AmaZulu royal family

According to EWN, crowds gathered at Enyokeni royal palace for Prince Simakade's kraal-entering ceremony on Saturday, August 13.

The ceremony reportedly took place days before Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini's kraal-entering ceremony was planned. TimeLIVE reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa formally recognised Misuzulu as the Zulu king in March.

Royal family members in support of Simakade maintain that they are the only ones who can appoint a king, saying they do not recognise King Misuzulu. They have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa to officially recognise Simkade as King of the Zulu nation.

As the in-fighting continues, South Africans weigh in on who they believe is the rightful king of the Zulu nation

South Africans are on two sides of the fence on who the rightful Zulu King is. Some say Prince Misuzulu, while others say it's Simkade. In true South African fashion, there were lots of jokes in the mix with some people saying they themselves are the rightful king.

Here are some comments:

Agi Masike asked:

“How do they crown someone else a king when there's already a recognised king? How do these things work kante?”

Lubabalo Nxesi said:

“If they make Zuma the King, I'm sure everyone in KZN would be happy - problem solved.”

Zoë Shabalala commented:

“We are not even going to engage in any debates concerning this. We have a Zulu king, his name is Misuzulu kaZwelithini. We don't know the other person.”

Ndiphile Gift said:

“Prince Smakade should be the king. Because he represents the Zulus with language and he has respect and brave like his father. He is straighforward. Prince Misuzulu likes politics so much, and he read speeches written by politicians when addressing the nation. IsiZulu asisihle kahle kuye and uthanda isilungu kakhulu. Ay ngeke! Kuningi nje...”

Bernard IV suggested:

“They should just abolish this whole thing and they go out and look for jobs.”

Khathu Ramavhale said:

“Royal matters can only be discussed and decided by the relevant royal family. Commoners have no rights to be involved. It is not a public democracy.”

Walter M Kala added:

"Is not about who do we think is about who is the right or correct king, it's about the laws, cultures, traditions and customs of the Zulu nation. If bona from kwandlukulu decided to disgrace their dignity hayike asingenindawo apho thini."

Shady Ntsihlele joked:

"I am the rightful king of the Zulu nation, watch the space, I will show them flames."

Sandile Inkonyane LikamaVumase Dlamini said:

“I think Prince Simakade kaZwelithini Zulu should be the Zulu king because he is the eldest son of late King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.”

Nkululeko Simphiwe commented:

“They all belong to Zulu family and they're all born by the same father, so let the older one be the king, simple as that.”

