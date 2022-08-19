Late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's brothers have named their pick for who should rule the nation

The members of the royal family believe that Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini should be crowned king as he is the true Zulu leader

The brothers also refuted King MisuZulu’s claim to the throne and said that Prince Simakade’s ukungena esibayeni was illegitimate

JOHANNESBURG - Another spanner has been thrown into the AmaZulu nation kingship battle as a new contender has emerged. The brothers of late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu have named Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini the true ruler of the nation.

Another royal, Prince Buzabazi ka Zwelithini, has been named as a contender for the AmaZulu kingship. Image: @XoliMngambi

The royal family members addressed the media on Thursday afternoon, 18 August, in Johannesburg and said Prince Buzabazi embodies the qualities of a king. According to SABC News, Umntwana Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu said the prince is humble and has been working hard for his family that he loves.

The brothers also refuted King MisuZulu’s claim to the throne, saying that no rule or tradition indicates that the next ruler must have royal blood from the maternal and paternal sides.

They also claimed they had the right to choose who should be king. Prince Buzabazi is the fourth son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his second wife, Queen Buhle kaMathe.

The brothers added that Prince Simakade’s ukungena esibayeni (kraal ceremony) last week had taken place without their consent, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans react to the third king contender:

@SimphiweGcina said:

“King MisuZulu, Prince Smakade and Prince Buzabazi.”

@MbataneMatshaya added:

“Prince Buzabazi appears to be such a nice guy! I like him.”

