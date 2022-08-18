Award-winning artist Mbuso Khoza is getting ready to sing King Misizulu kaZwelithini's praises at the Zulu king's coronation

According to reports, the artist will be among regiments who will sing King Misizulu kaZwelithini's praises when entering of the cattle kraal ceremony takes place in northern KZN

Taking to Instagram, Mbuso shared that he was honoured to be invited to the historic event by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Award-winning musician Mbuso Khoza is gearing up to sing King Misizulu kaZwelithini's praises. The singer will be part of regiments who will participate in the coronation of King Misizulu kaZwelithini.

Mbuso Khoza is getting ready to sing King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s praises at his coronation. Image: @mbuso.khoza, @kingmisizulu

Source: Instagram

The official traditional coronation will be marked by the entering of the cattle kraal ceremony for the king. According to TshisaLIVE, Mbuso Khoza was invited by Zulu nation Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi to lead regiments in song at the ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Mbuso shared that his ancestor Ntshingwayo kaMahole Khoza led the battle of Isandlwana in 1879 as an overall commander.

"Today I find myself getting an invitation from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to participate in what we call umfundelo wamahubo."

Mbuso went on to share that in July, Prince Buthelezi declared him an expert during amahubo education and training in Ulundi.

The artist's followers took to his comment section to congratulate him for scoring such an invite to the historical ceremony.

plentinative wrote:

"Well done Baba, you make us so proud. It is well with you and the great plans unfolding and underway. You carrying your family name so well and I believe your ancestors are proud of you."

terry.eligible said:

"Living cultural Heritage Ambassador."

muthwa_sabelo commented:

"Sibonge kuShenge, you deserve it."

pearliepoohbear wrote:

"This is absolutely wonderful. How fitting!"

zinyane_likasobhuza added:

"Well deserved Hlase."

King Misizulu kaZwelithini gives Shaka Ilembe the thumbs up

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that King Misizulu kaZwelithini has given the new king Shaka Zulu-inspired production the thumbs up. The reigning king of the Zulus visited the set of the Nomzamo Mbatha produced series titled Shaka Ilembe a few days ago.

Taking to Instagram, King Misizulu told his followers that everything is coming along well with the filming of the TV show. He even took pics with some of the actors who rocked traditional attire. According to TshisaLIVE, his majesty captioned his post:

"Konke kuza kahle ngokuqoshwa kweLembe (Everything is coming along well with the filming of iLembe)."

